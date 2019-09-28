When it comes to selecting a toothbrush for your child, Dr. Tyrone Rodriguez, board-certified pediatric dentist and American Dental Association spokesperson, tells Bustle that electric toothbrushes are a great option because they “are designed to fit into tighter spaces, and they’re going to move many times faster than your hand would on your own.” When selecting the best electric toothbrushes for kids, consider the following:

Enjoyment: It’s important to try to find a toothbrush that your child will actually enjoy in order to establish teeth brushing as a normal (and important) part of the daily routine. So consider electric toothbrushes with features that can get kids excited to brush from fun designs to lights — one of these picks even has Bluetooth that connects with an app.

Brush-head size: Different brush heads are designed for different ages (essentially, the younger the child, the smaller the brush head) so make sure to select a toothbrush with this in mind.

Timer: While not a necessity, a timer is a nice feature to have on an electric toothbrush for children because it helps make sure your little one’s teeth get brushed for the full 2 minutes that is suggested.

Power type: Some electric toothbrushes require that you change out the batteries, while others are rechargeable. Consider which is easiest for you.

Most children will have all of their primary teeth by age 3, and that's a good time to start with an electric toothbrush. However, teeth brushing should actually begin once the first tooth pops through in order to get your child used to the bristles and brushing, according to Dr. Rodriguez. So pick up a manual brush for your baby and toddler.

To help you find the best electric toothbrush for your little one, here are four options that Amazon reviewers swear by.

1. The Best Overall Electric Toothbrush For 3+ Year Olds Brusheez Children's Electronic Toothbrush Set Amazon | $20 SEE ON AMAZON Adorable cannot even begin to describe this electric toothbrush from Brusheez, with seven colorful animal-theme sets to choose from that make brushing fun. Designed for brushers ages 3 and up, this set features a 2-minute sand timer on the stand to encourage kids to brush long enough to thoroughly clean their teeth and gums. It’s powered by two AA batteries (not included) and also comes with an animal-theme brush cover, rinse cup, and a replacement brush head. There's also a 5-year warranty. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “This set it’s definitely worth the money for one reason only... I finally got my toddler excited about brushing his teeth! [...] I am a happy mama!!When my son saw this, he was extremely excited. He loved the sand timer and loved how he had to use the water cup. For a mom that also has a new born baby, knowing that I did not have to hassle anymore with my son every night made this set priceless.”

2. The Best Smart Electric Toothbrush For Kids 3+ Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush For Kids Amazon | $40 SEE ON AMAZON If your child doesn’t particularly enjoy brushing their teeth, it might be time to give this electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare a shot. The Bluetooth-enabled brush connects to an interactive (and free) app that get kids excited about brushing by providing rewards for successful brushing sessions. Plus, the app allows both parents and dental practitioners to monitor and track brushing performance and set goals for the kids. Eight different handle stickers allows your child to customize the brush to their liking while a 2-minute timer helps to train kids to brush for the recommended amount of time. Music alerts your little brusher when it’s time to move to the next quadrant of the mouth in order to ensure a thorough cleaning. The toothbrush is rechargeable unlike the first two picks. Both compact (for ages 3+) and standard-size (for ages 7+) brush heads from the brand will fit so it can grow with your child. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “After we downloaded the app, my daughter just wanted to brush her teeth again and again! She was having waaay too much fun. If I let her, my daughter probably would have brushed her teeth ten times. [...] It connects to the iPad app through Bluetooth and it syncs the timing of the toothbrush to what the app is directing the child to follow along, like switch from top to bottom. Its really very well developed and freakin cool!”

3. An Amazon-Favorite Brush For Kids 6+ With A Pressure Sensor Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush Amazon | $49 SEE ON AMAZON With more than 4,500 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating on Amazon, parents swear by this electric toothbrush from Oral-B for their kids. With a "gentle mode" that is designed for kids' mouths, as well as a pressure sensor that lights up when too much pressure is applied, it's a great choice for delicate teeth and gums. This toothbrush is ideal for brushers 6 years and up, and features a timer in the handle which helps to ensure that kids brush for 2 minutes. The toothbrush is rechargeable, so you won’t have to mess with batteries. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “Both of my kids have struggled with doing a consistently good job brushing their teeth, and this toothbrush has helped make a huge difference for them to get all the spots that they were missing before! Both kids love how clean and fresh their teeth feel every day (as do I)!”