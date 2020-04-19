When you’re out and about with your little one, the last thing you want is for their pacifier to fall on the ground, which is why it's important for the best pacifier clips to be strong, sturdy, and durable. There are pros and cons to different types of clips, but in the end, it comes down to what you need and feel comfortable with as a parent.

All pacifier holders have a clip and a strap. The clip is usually made from either metal or plastic. Metal is the sturdier option, but it can rust or tear your child's clothes, so if you want a metal clip you should look for a design with gentler beveled edges and wash it by hand. Plastic won't rust and is less likely to tear fabric, but it's also more likely to break — so if you go with plastic, you should aim for thicker clips from reputable brands.

When it comes to straps, you'll find both fabric designs and beaded straps intended for teething babies. The best fabric straps are machine-washable and made from thick, durable fabric like cotton or polyester. Beaded straps often have silicone beads on a string. Silicone is soft and flexible, so it should feel amazing on your baby's mouth. It's always important to monitor your child when they're using any type of pacifier clip, since parts could break off and become a choking hazard, particularly if the strap is beaded.

These four pacifier clips are highly adored on Amazon since they are the perfect combination of functional and stylish.

1. A Thick Pacifier Holder With A Plastic Clip YooFoss Pacifier Clip (6-Pack) Amazon | $7 See On Amazon With more than 990 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating overall, it’s clear that mommas on the site are happy that they chose these pacifier clips from YooFoss. The six-pack of pacifier holders includes a variety of blue designs (you can also choose a pink set), and for a great price, too, at just a little over $1 per pacifier clip. The thick straps on the pacifier holder are made of a durable cotton that is machine-washable. The clip itself is made of plastic, which won’t rust and has absolutely no sharp edges. If you don't love these clips, YooFoss has a 100% satisfaction guarantee so you can return them without making a fuss. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Bought these for my baby boy. They are super cute and easy to clip on my baby's clothes. Loved the colors and the designs. I chose these over others because of the plastic clip. I can throw them in the washer and dryer to keep them clean[.]"

2. A Thick Pacifier Holder With A Metal Clip BooginHead Pacifier Clip Amazon | $5 See On Amazon If you prefer a pacifier holder with a metal clip, this one from BooginHead is highly rated on Amazon. And it's easy to see why, since it’s cute, functional, and durable. The pacifier clip features a thick strap made from spun polyester and a strong metal clasp that is nickel- and lead-free. The clasp also has beveled edges to help eliminate any sharpness. The pacifier clip comes in three adorable patterns. You should wash it by hand to avoid dipping the metal clip in water, as this can result in rust. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is exactly what I was hoping it would be! Very cute pattern, simple/sturdy design, good attachment mechanism, and compatible with any paci [...]. Definitely recommend it."

3. A Silicone Pacifier Clip TYRY.HU Pacifier Clip (2-Pack) Amazon | $11 See On Amazon The textured silicone beads on these TYRY.HU pacifier clips will help to provide some much-needed teething relief for your little one. The CPSIA-certified beads are made from food-grade silicone and are free from BPA, PVC, phthalates, and lead. They attach to your baby's clothes with a plastic clip that shouldn't damage the fabric. Amazon reviewers indicate that these pacifier holders are sturdy and give them an impressive 4.6-star rating on the site. The clips come in a two-pack, and the manufacturer recommends cleaning them with disinfectant pacifier wipes. Choose from five different color options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My son is 3 months old and loves to “chew” on everything now that he has discovered his hands. I have been preparing for teething and found these. Not only are they functional because they clip his pacifier to him, but he already loves to “chew” on them! They are also cute if you needed to clip to diaper bag, etc."