Any baby gadget that can soothe a fussy infant is invaluable to a parent. The best portable baby swings are a tried-and-true way to calm or even entertain a baby, and you can take them anywhere you need to go.

For true portability, you’ll want a baby swing powered by batteries so you can set the baby down wherever needed. However, choosing a baby swing that also has the option to plug directly into a wall will be convenient to save on batteries if you’re often using a spot near an outlet at home. Some portable baby swings fold for easy carrying and out-of-the-way storage.

Another important consideration is range of motion. You won’t know what kind of swinging motion your baby likes best until you try it, so it’s nice to have several settings for speed and/or type of motion. Some swings may even double as rockers or bouncers, a movement you may find your baby enjoys as well. The best baby swings also have options for music and lullabies, and eye-catching but ideally removable toys.

Keep in mind that although swings may lull your baby to sleep, they are not designed to be safe sleep surfaces for babies. It is safest to transfer a sleeping baby to their crib. With all this in mind, below are the best portable baby swings that babies will enjoy, while giving parents a respite from trying to soothe around the clock.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Swing For Small Spaces Ingenuity Boutique Collection Swing 'n Go Portable Swing Amazon | $100 See on Amazon If space is at a premium, you'll love this compact portable baby swing that folds flat so that you can carry it with one hand and store it out of sight or take it with you in the car. This highly rated pick is battery-powered with technology the manufacturer says helps batteries last up to three times longer. Five swing speeds, eight melodies, three nature sounds, and a timer with three settings allow for plenty of customization. Plus, parents commented that they love how this swing operates quietly. A removable bar with fluffy toys also helps keep baby entertained. Keep in mind this one is conveniently compact, but it also means its maximum weight limit (20 pounds) comes a bit sooner than other models, though most babies are 10 or 11 months old by then and starting to crawl, which is a sign it's time to retire this bit of baby gear anyway. A helpful review: “Great product! Battery lasts forever! This swing is small, portable, and not an eye sore in your home. Highly recommend!”

2. The Best Baby Swing & Rocker In One Graco Duet Sway Baby Swing With Portable Rocker Amazon | $97 See on Amazon This baby swing and rocker offers some movement variety for your little one with adjustable speed settings or by functioning as a rocker when the seat is removed from the stand. In that mode, the rocker also has two vibration settings. Choose from three seating positions with this swing, and either side-to-side or back-to-front swinging. This two-in-one swinger/rocker doesn't fold down for simple storage, but it is battery-powered for portability (and you also have the option to plug it into the wall). The swing, which has a removable toy bar, can accommodate up to 25 pounds, while the rocker has an 18-pound weight maximum. A helpful review: This is a great swing, especially for the price. My almost 2 month old loves it! It has a pretty small footprint for a swing, and since you can remove and carry the bouncer separately it is easy to move around. We use the bouncer by itself as much as the swing. The seat is quite comfy, and the straps are pretty easy to use and can be quickly unbuckled if needed. The bouncer has handles that make it easy to carry from room to room without interrupting her play (or nap) ... It's two great products in one."

3. A Swing With Multiple Settings For Colicky Babies Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Cradle 'n Swing Amazon | $160 See on Amazon This portable baby swing moves side to side or forward to back with six speed settings, and it has sixteen soothing songs and nature sounds, an overhead mobile, and two recline positions that can all to help calm a fussy baby. It has a range of motions and more settings than most swings, and one reviewer noted, "This thing is a lifesaver if your baby has colic." This swing has a 25-pound maximum weight limit and an impressive 4.5-star rating with more than 2,000 reviews. The legs on this battery-powered swing collapse for easier storage, though it doesn't fold flat; reviewers also commented it's lightweight for moving around the house, and you have the option to plug it into an outlet for power. A helpful review: “I've had this since my son was 2 months old. I caved and got it because literally nothing else helped him to ease his reflux ... He is now 7 months old and loves being in it. It's one of the few products on the market that swings both ways and has two recline functions. It really is the only baby thing you need to put them down in. Don't get anything else.”

4. A Budget-Friendly Portable Baby Swing Ingenuity Cozy Kingdom Portable Swing Amazon | $54 See on Amazon Like some previous picks, this affordable portable baby swing also has some variety in its settings. With six swing speeds and melodies (with volume control), two recline positions, and a removable toy bar, there's plenty to soothe and entertain your little one. Plus, this swing functions quietly and has automatic shutoff. It's portable thanks to batteries and is easy to store because it folds, but there are a couple of conveniences given up at this price point. Though highly rated, reviewers note this swing is lower to the ground than others so you'll have to bend over more, and it can be a battery hog. This smaller swing also has a 20-pound maximum limit, which is lower than some baby swings. A helpful review: “This is a great product. It isn't noisy to set up or run. You can operate the swing and music separately. The seat is machine washable and dryable (and doesn't fall apart in the cycle). The swing easily collapses flat for easy transportation and storage. Really a great product for the price!!!”