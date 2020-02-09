As babies develop their fine-motor skills, they tend to drop things — a lot. That’s why, when it comes to sippy cups, many parents opt to give their kids one of the best sippy cups that don’t leak. Using a leakproof sippy cup ensures that milk or juice stays inside the cup and doesn't end up spilled all over the highchair, floor, or your child's clothes. And, a great leakproof sippy cups is a no-brainer option for when you're on the go, since they offer the best protection for keeping your car and diaper bag from getting wet.

However, finding a great sippy cup that doesn't leak is a challenge. Many cups claim to be leakproof but only a handful actually hold up to the promises when knocked over, dropped, or even thrown with force.

When shopping for one, the most important feature to consider in a leakproof cup is the design. Rimless 360-degree sippy cups tend to be highly rated because they automatically seal shut when not being sipped from. However, if your child prefers a straw or a hard spout sippy cups, it's also possible to find leakproof versions of those types of cups, as well.

Read on for more details on the best sippy cups that don't leak, below.

1. The Overall Best Sippy Cup: Munchkin Miracle 360 Trainer Cup Munchkin Miracle 360 Trainer Cup (2-Pack) Amazon | $11.29 See On Amazon With a glowing 4.6-star Amazon rating after more than 8,000 reviews, these Munchkin Miracle 360 trainer cups are some of the best-rated sippy cups on Amazon and can be used by babies as young as six months old. Sold in a set of two, each 7-ounce cup features a 360-degree drinking edge that was developed with both parents and toddlers in mind. Kids can drink from any part of the rim, like an adult cup which is a feature that helps kids develop their facial muscles and to one day transition away from sippy cups. However, when not being sipped from, the cup's valve clamps shut, which means that the cup can be dropped or even turned upside down without any leaks. The Munchkin Miracle cup also contains handles to help make it easier to grasp. Plus, they're dishwasher safe and made with durable BPA-free plastic. According to one reviewer: “These are great for little hands trying to figure out how to drink. I started my now 6-month-old on these when she was five months just to practice. She has gone from throwing them around (and no leaks!) to understanding that the handles are meant to help her get the cup to her lips. These cups are great, and if I didn't mention it before, there are NO LEAKS!”

2. The Best for Toddlers: NUK Magic 360 Sippy Cup NUK Magic 360 Sippy Cup, Blue Amazon | $6.99 See On Amazon For toddlers about 12 months and up, this NUK Magic 360 sippy cup offers a 360-degree drinking edge and a larger 10-ounce volume. Like the Munchkin Miracle cup, this sippy cup has a silicone valve that seals the lid shut when not being used. This makes it leakproof so you can rest assured it won't spill. It's also easy to clean, BPA free, dishwasher safe, and comes in a variety of fun styles, like this clear blue octopus one, or this one with the characters from Frozen. According to one reviewer: “One of the best sippy cups I've found yet for a toddler who loves to be a big kid and drink from a cup like the rest of the family. It's hard to find something that is leak-proof and spill proof. But when you hold it upside down, shake it, and throw it (yes, I tried that), it didn't leak. One small thing is the cup has a small learning curve. They need to learn to suck hard on the edge. But this is easy and well managed for most toddlers.”

3. The Best With A Straw: Philips Avent My Bendy Straw Cup Philips Avent My Bendy Straw Cup (2-Pack) Amazon | $6.29 See On Amazon If your toddler, aged 12 months and up, prefers to drink from a straw sippy cup, this 10-ounce Philips Avent My Bendy Straw cup is highly rated on Amazon. Now, keep in mind, any sippy cup with a straw is going to be more susceptible to leakages, but many reviewers report this one doesn't leak easily. And, this one comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee should you run into any issues or decide it doesn't measure up. The straw is designed to be curved so no liquid is wasted no matter what angle the cup is held at. It's also dishwasher safe and free of BPAs. A win-win. According to one reviewer: “I was searching high and low for a straw cup that didn't leak and that could be completely taken apart (and easily) — so glad we found these! They are the BEST straw cup I found. Silicone straw too so he can't choke himself on it while drinking. Five parts total. And only the milk/water that ends up in the top part can ‘spill’ and that's maybe like a teaspoon? It's barely anything.”