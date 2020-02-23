If you have a baby who is ready to transition from a bottle or a toddler who needs a new or replacement cup, the best straw sippy cups allow little kids the autonomy to drink on their own while minimizing leaks. But, when shopping for a straw sippy cup, you'll want to pay attention to the age recommendation for the cup.

Sippy cups for younger kids will often feature handles on the side to help little ones better grasp the cup. On the other hand, straw sippy cups for toddlers look more like water bottles for adults, perfect for larger hands and a higher level of coordination.

For the easiest cleanup, look for a dishwasher-safe sippy cup. While not every sippy cup below is dishwasher-safe, most are, and having the ability to toss a cup and straw into the dishwasher can save you time in your busy schedule. Also keep your eyes out for sippy cups with flexible or weighted straws. Flexible straws will allow your little one to get every last drop in the bottle, and weighted straws are great for children who like to recline while they sip (weighted straws stay in place even as they move).

But, let's cut to the chase. I've scoured the options and can say the best straw sippy cups are gathered up, below.

1. The Best Overall: Philips Avent My Bendy Straw Cup Philips Avent My Bendy Straw Cup, 10 Ounces (2-Pack) Amazon | $9 $6.29 See On Amazon For ages 12 months and older, these 10-ounce cups boast a curved, flexible straw and are guaranteed to be 100% leakproof, thanks to an anti-leak valve. Even better, these bottles are recommended by pediatric dentists to encourage children to exercise their mouths and build oral strength. The cups are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and have a built-in flip top that goes over the straw to keep it hygienic between uses. And, for peace of mind, you can try these out for a month under a 30-day, money-back guarantee. With over 1,500 five-star Amazon reviews, these popular straw sippy cups are a favorite with plenty of kids and parents alike. According to one reviewer: “These [cups] are awesome. They are really easy to clean. It never spills when I throw it in my bag, but if I want I can remove the travel cover. It doesn't have a 'weighted' straw but the bended straw is great because as long as it's attached the right way, my 18-month old doesn't have to fight to finish all her milk while laying down...I literally have tried every fancy and cheap cup out there. These are by far the best."

2. The Runner-Up: Munchkin Click Lock Weighted Straw Cup Munchkin Click Lock Weighted Straw Cup, 7 Ounces Amazon | $6 See On Amazon For babies who are new to using sippy cups, this 7-ounce Munchkin click lock weighted straw cup is safe for children over 6 months old. It is designed with handles to help make it easy to hold, as well as a weighted straw that lets kids drink from any angle, even reclined. While it's sold as a single bottle and is a little more expensive per bottle than the Philips Avent ones, it boasts similar features. It also has a built-in flip top that goes over the straw, a leakproof lid, and is both BPA-free and dishwasher safe on the top rack. According to one reviewer: “Tried lots of sippy cups for my little girl, this is only one she has taken too, the weight at bottom of straw is clever, allows her to tip it and still get a drink. Doesn't spill."

3. The Best For Toddlers: Munchkin Flip and Go Tritan Straw Cup Munchkin Flip and Go Tritan Straw Cup, 12 Ounces Amazon | $10 See On Amazon For toddlers 18 months and older, this 12-ounce Munchkin flip and go Tritan straw cup is the big kid cup your little one will want to use. It's designed without a valve, which allows toddlers to drink freely, but (according to manufacturers) won't spill or leak whenever the flip top cover is in place. In addition, it is made with a durable plastic material that is BPA-free and safe to wash in the dishwasher on the top rack. Available in four different colors, this straw sippy cup has earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It even has a carrying handle built into the lid that lets kids tote it around themselves. According to one reviewer: “This is our two year old’s favorite water bottle. It goes everywhere with her- in the car, to day care (where she carries it around all day), on weekend outings, etc. The handle on the top makes it so easy for her to carry, the cover helps keep the straw clean from germs and other things toddlers get into, and the push button is easy enough for her to open by herself and close when finished. The straw and mouthpiece come apart, making it easy to clean. The mouthpiece is also very durable. We’ve had other straw cups that get chewed up by within a week, but not this one."