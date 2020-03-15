A wet bag is an essential item to own when you're changing your child's cloth diapers away from home. Fortunately, the best wet bags for cloth diapers are designed to be waterproof and reusable and, when not in use, can even fold up. Most importantly, they are able to contain even the messiest of blow-out diapers, thanks to their durable construction and zippered design. And since parents don't always have time to do laundry right away, wet bags often are sold in sets of two or three, so you can keep one as a backup.

When shopping for one, keep in mind that an average-sized wet bag will hold up to seven diapers max. Smaller-sized ones will hold even less. However, for parents who need a wet bag for use at daycare or who have more than one child in diapers, larger-sized wet bags exist that can hold as many as 20 diapers. These larger bags will be slightly more expensive, but many of them can also double as diaper pails when you're at home.

Parents have enough on their minds without having to worry about a dirty cloth diaper leaking out into their diaper bag or leaving it with an unpleasant odor. For more details on the best wet bags for cloth diapers you can buy, keep scrolling.

1. The Overall Best Wet Bags For Cloth Diapers: Alvababy Cloth Diaper Wet Bags Alvababy Cloth Diaper Wet Bags (2-Pack) Amazon | $13 See On Amazon With more than 1,200 reviews to their name and an average 4.7-star Amazon rating, these waterproof Alvababy wet bags are one of the most popular choices for cloth diapers. Each of the two machine-washable bags included in the set is 11.5-by-14 inches in size and can hold up to seven cloth diapers. When not in use, these bags can fold up very small. In addition to the leakproof inner compartments, they have a second zippered compartment on the front of the bag and an attached handle for easy carrying. These bags also boast a one-year guarantee, so you can be assured that these are quality bags that won't leak or fall apart. And you can choose from one of nine different sets of patterns, including this cute underwater crabs and a cloud and star combo. Helpful review: “These wet dry bags are amazing for cloth diapers. You can put several dirty cloth diapers in the bag and keep your diaper bag from getting dirty. I think I have fit at least 6 or 8 diapers in one bag, but I haven't counted. After using the bag, I just turn it inside out and throw it in the washing machine with a load of towels. The diaper bag has two sections, the main bag, and a small zippered compartment on the front of the bag. I put any soiled clothes in the small compartment, that way they don't get any dirtier.”

2. The Best Multi-Sized Set: Damero 3-Piece Wet Bag Set Damero 3-Piece Wet Bag Set Amazon | $14 See On Amazon Parents have a lot of gear to juggle when they leave home. That's why having a versatile set of different-sized wet bags, like this Damero three-piece wet bag set, is a smart idea. You can use the largest to store wet cloth diapers, and the others to stash away other wet items, like soiled clothes, pump parts, or sippy cups — or keep the additional (machine-washable!) bags at home as back-ups so you don't have to worry about constantly washing and drying one bag. The largest bag is generously sized at 16.8-by-13.3 inches and can hold, while the smallest clocks in at 11.5-by-9 inches. These also come with a side handle, which while not as sturdy as the bag above above, can button into a loop so you can hang them or grab them in a hurry. Choose from six different neutral patterns to choose from. Helpful review: “Love that the smell doesn't come through when you use these for dirty diapers. I used cloth diapers instead of disposable ones so I needed something like this to put the diapers in. I use the small one for my pump parts when I take it to work. Love these bags and love that there are 3 in the set.”

3. The Most Affordable: Sleeping Lamb Cloth Diaper Wet Bag Sleeping Lamb Cloth Diaper Wet Bag, Small (2-Pack) Amazon | $6 See On Amazon At half the price of other wet bags and only a tad bit smaller at 12.8-by-10.6 inches, these Sleeping Lamb cloth diaper wet bags are a steal. They're sold as a two-pack, and each polyester bag contains a waterproof inside liner, a handle to hang up the bag or loop around a stroller, and an outside mesh pocket for additional storage. These bags can fit up to 6 to 8 wet diapers each. Unlike the other bags on this list, they don't come in any other prints or colors beside the one above, and need to be washed on the gentle cycle (the manufacturer warns the quality can deteriorate with too aggressive washing). However, for just $3 a piece, you might not mind. Helpful review: “I cloth-diaper and I truly love them. I left three wet diapers in this bag by my washer for two weeks straight. I have a small house and it didn't smell a bit! When I opened the bag, it was a different story though. I washed the bag along with the diapers and hung to dry. It came out as fresh, clean, and good as new! I have washed the bags several times now and they have held up beautifully.”