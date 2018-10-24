Dressing up your toddler for Halloween is one of the fun parts of being a parent, because your imagination is the only limit. In anything, there are too many choices. So if you're a bit stumped, look to the most popular Halloween 2018 costumes for toddlers, according to Pinterest. Those crafty Pinterest folk have pretty much crushed the costume game, as you might expect.

Drawing inspiration from classic movies, superheroes, and beloved children's characters, these costumes are all incredibly adorable choices. Plus, they can be as simple or as elaborate as you desire. For each popular costume, I've provided an option that's for sale at costume shops, as well as links to DIY ideas. Really, you might have the basics for these costumes already hanging out in your closet, making it super easy to throw together.

And if you're a little challenged by crafts like me, these tutorials are all simple and clearly explained. On the flip side, more experienced crafters can use the costume tutes as a starting point for more elaborate costume creations. Really, if you add in the possibility of makeup looks, there's no end to the way you can style these costumes. Read on to find the perfect look for your tot this year.

2 Deer Woodland Baby Deer Costume, $41, Pottery Barn Kids Everyone will fawn over your little one in this outfit. The one-piece hooded jumpsuit makes getting dressed a cinch, and the faux fur will feel nice and cozy for your baby. Seriously, the baby deer costume from Pottery Barn Kids could not be cuter. But because cute deer costumes have been saved over 26,000 times on Pinterest, there's a whole wealth of DIY tutorials available as well. For example, the deer costume tutorial from McCoy and Co is super adorable. Also check out the cool Baby Deer Halloween Makeup Tutorial from YouTuber Alana Dawn for inspiration. She puts the makeup on an actual kid, which gives you an idea of what to expect. (There's a lot of squirming and giggling involved, but the end result is amazing.)