When you’re trying to get your holiday shopping done early, Black Friday can be both a blessing and a curse. With thousands of thrilling deals at your fingertips, there just isn’t enough time to sift through them all on your own. That’s where we come in! All day long, the Romper editors will be on the hunt for the absolute best deals and rounding them up for you right here. You’ll want to keep checking back throughout the day as we add new discounts to this list. And be sure to act fast, as most of these offers won't last for long!

52% Off The New Amazon Echo Dot Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) $50 $24 Amazon See On Amazon This third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker features a new design and even better sound quality than before. With the help of Alexa, you can play music, make hands-free phone calls, get news briefings, check the forecast, set alarms, control other smart devices in your home, and more. If you equip your home with multiple Echo Dots, you can sync them up, and even make announcements that reach your entire house. Gone are the days of screaming out "Dinner's ready!" over and over and over.

59% Off These Wildly Popular Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips $68 $28 Amazon See On Amazon These Crest whitestrips offer a professional quality teeth whitening in as little as three days of use, with full results possible after just 20 days of use. The strips have more than 1,500 five-star reviews, which is not surprising when you consider that they help remove up to 14 years worth of unwanted staining and discoloration — all without harming your teeth's enamel. Though you only need to wear them for 30 minutes at a time, they are comfortable enough to talk with and you can still drink water while mid-treatment.

34% Off This Cult-Favorite Cleanser With Micellar Water Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $15 $10 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 2,100 five-star reviews, this cult-favorite cleanser is especially perfect for sensitive and allergy-prone skin. The oil-free formula gently removes makeup and other impurities without causing irritation or disrupting the balance of your skin. What it will do is leave your complexion feeling clean and calm. You can get this micellar on sale now for Black Friday!

40% Off This Magic Bullet Blender With Almost 2,000 Five-Star Reviews Magic Bullet Blender $40 $25 Amazon See On Amazon The Magic Bullet blender can effortlessly chop, grind, blend, and whip up delicious dishes in minutes — all while taking up hardly any counter space. It has close to 2,000 five-star reviews for good reason. With this compact kitchen gadget, you can make smoothies, sauces, omelets, dips, and more. It even comes with a "10-Second Recipes" booklet in case you need inspiration!

38% Off This Amazon Fire Stick With Over 200,000 Reviews Fire TV Stick with 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote $40 $25 Amazon See On Amazon With a staggering number of five-star reviews (147,809 to be exact), the Amazon Fire Stick makes it easy to enjoy your streaming service of choice, like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and HBO Go. You'll also have access to your go-to websites, like YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, and more. The Fire Stick features full Alexa functionality, so you can use voice commands to cue up your next binge-watch. Take the Fire Stick with you when you travel and plug it into the HDMI port of any TV, and you can continue where ever you left off.

33% Off This Smart LED Light Bulb TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulb $30 $20 Amazon See On Amazon This smart LED lightbulb doesn't require a hub — just connect to your Wi-Fi network using your smart phone and you can adjust the lighting from any room in your home. This bulb can be adjusted from a soft white to a bright white with the help of the free Kasa Smart app. Even better: the lightbulb can respond to voice commands with the help of Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

50% Off This 23andMe DNA Test 23andMe DNA Test $199 $99 Amazon See On Amazon Quickly growing in popularity, the 23andMe DNA Test has more than 800 five-star reviews on Amazon — probably because it's a quick and easy way to get detailed health and ancestry reports without leaving your home. All you need is to give a saliva sample using the at-home kit, mail it back, and wait six to eight weeks for the results. One reviewer in particular wrote that it solved an eight decade old mystery surrounding their grandfather's identity.

27% Off This Amazon Echo Plus With 360 Degree Sound Amazon Echo Plus $150 $110 Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the Echo Plus feature sharp, 360 degree sound, but it can also control any other compatible smart devices in your home, including lights, sensors, switches, and locks. It has seven microphones, which means it can hear your commands from any direction, even if there's music playing. With this smart speaker, you can ask Alexa to give you a news report, check the weather, make a call, send a text, play music, and more.

38% Off The New Amazon Fire Tablet With An 8-Inch HD Display Amazon Fire Tablet $80 $50 Amazon See On Amazon The Amazon Fire tablet is another fan favorite, with more than 800 five-star reviews. Use it to watch your favorite movies and TV shows, listen to music, call or message almost anyone, and more! Available in four colors (black, yellow, blue, or red), this tablet boasts Dolby audio, 1.5 GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Best of all, it's on sale for 38 percent off today!

33% Off This Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader With High-Res Display Amazon Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader $120 $80 Amazon See On Amazon With twice as many pixels as before, this Kindle Paperwhite has higher resolution for easier reading. It also features an adjustable light, a glare-free screen, and an impressive battery life (a single charge will last you for weeks!). Available in black or white, this e-reader is now 33 percent off for Black Friday. And if you're an Amazon Prime member, your device will come with free, unlimited access to more than a thousand eBooks.

20% Off This Long-Wear Top Coat CND Vinylux Long-Wear Top Coat $11 $8 See On Amazon This popular, four-star CND Vinylux top coat will give your nail color maximum staying power. With the help of its nourishing formula — which features vitamin E, keratin, and jojoba oil — reviewers have found that their manicures were still going strong after as many as 12 days. This top coat fully dries in under nine minutes, so you can be out the door and on your way.

30% Off The Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 $12 Amazon See On Amazon A long-time cult-favorite among skincare enthusiasts, Mario Badescu drying lotion has a potent formula that uses sulfur to draw out impurities, calamine to soothe the skin, and salicylic acid to promote a clearer complexion. Best of all, it works while you sleep: just dab a little of this directly onto whiteheads and let it dry, then wash off in the morning to calmer-looking skin. It's that simple!