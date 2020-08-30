A family trip to the beach might assure you of one thing: You need a beach wagon to survive it. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck lugging around eight bags and an umbrella, all while making sure your kiddo doesn’t run away in the split second you’re adjusting the load on your shoulders. To make your life a whole lot easier, the best beach wagons will provide ample storage space for all your seaside essentials and will be outfitted with heavy-duty wheels and a comfortable handle to make traipsing through the sand a breeze. Plus, some of them will have convenient extras, like built-in coolers or holders for your beach chairs. When shopping for the best beach wagons consider:

If you have a whole crew headed toward the shore, opt for a spacious wagon with a weight capacity of up to 150 pounds for umbrellas, beach chairs, snacks, toys, and more. But if you’re hitting the beach with a small group (or solo), you can get away with a more compact and lightweight beach buggy cart that gets you from the car to the sand with minimal fuss. How easy it is to pull: Large, wide wheels are better equipped to trudge through sand, and you'll also want look for a sturdy handle, and — if you're pulling the wagon — one that's extendable, so it doesn't hit the back of your legs while you walk.

Regardless of your pick, all of these options fold up for the car ride, and they're made from durable, easy-to-clean materials, so they'll last for many summers to come. With all that in mind, here's my roundup of the best beach carts Amazon has to offer.

1. A Heavy-Duty Beach Cart With Extra Large Wheels MacSports Heavy-Duty Collapsible Utility Cart Amazon | $140 See On Amazon The MacSports heavy-duty beach cart with big wheels is a cinch to maneuver and also features an extendable handle. Made with durable and mildew-resistant 600 denier fabric, it wipes clean and will stand up to sand, wind, and inclement weather. The pop-up cupholder tray means you can tote cold drinks without having to carry them in your hand, and when you’re back from the beach, simply collapse the wagon and pack it away in the included carrying case for fuss-free storage. Weight capacity: 150 pounds

Dimensions: 44.9 x 21.4 x 24.6 inches

Wheel size: 10 inches According to one reviewer: “Durable, easy to fold and unfold. Lightweight and easy to roll on sidewalk and sand.”

2. The Most Versatile Beach Wagon Radio Flyer 3-in-1 Folding Wagon Amazon | $121 See On Amazon If you have little ones and want the option of hauling them around, this Radio Flyer collapsible beach wagon is your best bet. One side of the wagon folds down, transforming it into a bench for up to two kids, and the seatbelts provide a measure of safety. And it gets better: There's a platform that folds down from the end of the wagon that acts as a caddy for your cooler, replete with straps to keep it in place. (But if you want to spend less money, you can opt for a wagon without the cooler caddy.) The handle is extendable, and while the exact fabric isn’t listed, reviewers report that it’s easy to wipe clean. Weight capacity: 150 pounds (with an additional 50 pound capacity on the cooler caddy)

Dimensions: 52.4 x 19.5 x 32 inches

Wheel size: 8 inches, according to reviewers According to one reviewer: “I bought this for a trip to the beach and it far exceeded expectations! The platform on the back is amazing. I love that it has buckles to hold the eager kids in place!”

3. A Compact Beach Cart Rio Brands Deluxe Wonder Wheeler Amazon | $80 See On Amazon If you're more of a no-frills beachgoer, this beach buggy cart is a compact option that still offers quite a bit of space. It features an extra-deep main compartment, an umbrella holder on the side, and a rack on the front that can hold up to six beach chairs. It even comes with a removable insulated shoulder tote that secures to the handle while you're wheeling the cart around. The main compartment is made from heavy-duty mesh fabric that dries quickly and allows you to easily locate items, and while the back wheels are extra big (10 inches), the front wheels are on the small side — but they do swivel for easier maneuvering. And of course — it collapses for the car ride to the beach. Weight capacity: 100 pounds

Dimensions: 17.5 x 17.1 x 29.5 inches

Wheel size: 10 inches (back), 4.5 inches (front) According to one reviewer: “Absolutely LOVE this beach cart!! Perfect for hauling chairs, umbrellas, toys, towels, coolers, etc. The big wheels glide smoothly over the sand, even when loaded down with stuff!”

4. The Beach Cart With A Canopy Top WagonBuddy Folding Wagon Amazon | $189 See On Amazon This collapsible beach wagon is built with a removable canopy that helps keep items in the wagon shielded from the sun and other elements. Plus, you get toting options, since it's outfitted with a push handle on one end and a removable and extendable pull handle on the other. It's also the only option on this list with a foot brake, which comes in handy if you're on a slope. Made from sturdy 600 denier fabric, the wagon features a seatbelt for toting little ones, small built-in storage pockets, and even comes with a cooler that secures to the handle. When you're done sunbathing, it collapses, so you can stow it easily in the car. Weight capacity: 120 pounds

Dimensions: 45.5 x 22.5 x 38 inches with canopy or 26 inches without

Wheel size: 7.5 inches According to one reviewer: “I love how well this pulls across all terrain. It is easy to fold up even if it’s a little bulky. Easy enough to maneuver especially for the length.”