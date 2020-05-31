Getting children to stop whatever fun thing it is they’re doing and hop into the tub can be a challenge, which is why bubble baths are such a useful tool to keep in your parenting arsenal. After all, bubbles equal playtime, not boring old cleaning-up time. When shopping for the best bubble baths for kids, it’s important to choose a gentle formula that won't irritate their sensitive skin (going the fragrance-free, sulfate-free route is always a good place to start), such as the kid-friendly bubble baths listed ahead.

Board-certified pediatrician Dr. Amna Husain, with whom Romper spoke for this article, recommends keeping bubble baths to an occasional — not everyday — activity, to avoid causing skin and/or vaginal irritation.

In addition to using gentle bubble bath products and making them a "sometimes" occurrence, it's smart to do a post-bubble bath rinse under the shower to remove any residual soap from your child's body, says Dr. Husain. And since soapy suds make tubs even slipperier than usual, it's important (like always) to supervise your children the entire time they're in the bath.

Below are the five best bubble baths for kids available on Amazon, for maximum tubtime fun!

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Unscented Bubble Bath For Kids The Honest Company Purely Simple Fragrance Free Bubble Bath Amazon | $12 See on Amazon This tear-free, hypoallergenic bubble bath from The Honest Company has no sulfates, parabens, dyes, or fragrance, making it an extremely gentle choice for babies and people with sensitive skin. The vegan formula contains a whole host of nourishing, naturally derived ingredients, like aloe, chamomile, calendula, and coconut oil. Pour a few capfuls in your baby's bath to create fun bubbles and simultaneously soften their skin (but per Dr. Husain's advice, don't forget to rinse them off in clean water after).

2. The Best Scented Bubble Bath For Kids Alaffia Everyday Coconut Bubble Bath Amazon | $13 See on Amazon Another great choice: Alaffia's Everyday Coconut Bubble Bath. It's scented, but the fragrance isn't synthetic; Instead, it comes from naturally derived coconut and chamomile extracts (or try the other, yummy, coconut strawberry scent). In fact, the sulfate-free formula only contains a handful of ingredients at all, which is always a good sign when shopping for gentle, sensitive skin-friendly beauty products. Made with fair-trade, unrefined shea butter and ethically traded coconut oil, Alaffia's bubble bath (like all their products) is cruelty-free, vegan, and non-GMO. And, despite costing just over $10, it comes in a massive 32-ounce bottle, which will last you ages.

3. Another Great (Scented) Bubble Bath To Consider Burt's Bees Baby Bubble Bath Amazon | $8 See on Amazon Burt's Bees has long been a trusted brand for its affordable, baby-safe personal care products. Their bubble bath, for example, is free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and petrolatum — and though it does contain fragrance, it's naturally derived (like Alaffia's bubble bath). The glycerin and soy proteins in the formula provide plenty of moisture, and the formula is tear-free and hypoallergenic, too. For less than $10, you can't go wrong.

4. Best Value Babyganics Fragrance Free Bubble Bath Amazon | $19 See on Amazon You get two large, 20-ounce bottles of Babyganics Fragrance Free Bubble Bath with this purchase, so your whole family will have suds for months. This is a fragrance-free, plant-based, tear-free formula that contains chamomile, olive leaves, aloe vera, and other good-for-skin ingredients — several of which are certified-organic. It's made without parabens, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances, making this a great, gentle choice if you're looking to stock up.