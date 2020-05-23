Child-proofing your home is a necessity once your little one is on the move. The best child proof cabinet locks come in a variety of styles, but they’re all strong enough to keep your curious kiddo from opening your cabinets — and easy enough for you to operate, so you can gain quick access to your stuff.

There are a couple of types of cabinet locks available. Magnetic cabinet locks are one of the most aesthetically appealing options since they are totally hidden inside cabinets and drawers. Some magnetic locks need to be screwed into cabinets, while others are installed with adhesive. Magnetic locks are simple to operate — simply use a powerful magnet “key” to unlock them — but they also tend to be pretty pricey. Strap locks are easy to install using super strong adhesive and can be used to child-proof tons of different spots, including cabinets, drawers, and even appliances.

Slide locks only work on double-door cabinets, fitting around two knobs to lock them together. These are the easiest option to install; no adhesive, tools, or drilling is required. Spring locks are installed inside of cabinets (some need to be screwed in and others are installed with adhesive). If you are looking for a budget-friendly option that is totally out of sight, these are your best bet. To open, reach inside the cabinet and press on the latch. However, some find these locks are a bit finicky to operate.

These five cabinet locks are highly adored on Amazon, boasting thousands of glowing reviews about their effectiveness and strength.

1. A Set Of Magnetic Cabinet Locks Eco-Baby Child Safety Magnetic Cabinet and Drawer Locks (12-Pack) Amazon | $31 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a discreet option, these magnetic cabinet locks from Eco-Baby will certainly surpass your expectations. They install on the insides of both cabinets and drawers up to 2 inches thick with just adhesive — no tools or drilling required. Once in place, the locks easily open with a magnetic "key" (this set comes with two of them). Best of all, Amazon reviewers indicated that the locks are super strong. This pick boasts a solid 4.4-star rating on Amazon among 3,800 and growing reviews — a true testament to its effectiveness. While magnetic locks tend to be the priciest child proofing option, this pick is actually a pretty good deal if you have a lot of spots that need a lock; $31 will securely lock 12 cabinets. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These cabinet locks are perfect for keeping my 2yo toddler out of the lower cabinets and drawers. They work easy enough for my 6 year old to grab the magnet and open them to grab bowls and ziplocks for his snacks (which is a good thing as he becomes more independent). We just showed him where the magnet releases were and he was good to go. One thing I really like about this product is that you can keep the cabinets unlocked by repositioning the latch so you can put dishes away without having to unlock each cabinet everytime you need to open it. When you're done, you just flip the latch back up and it locks like it's supposed to again. The BEST part? You don't have to drill into your cabinets and they're STILL strong enough to keep kids out. If we ever needed more locks, I would definitely purchase these again."

2. A Pair Of Highly Rated Strap Locks Munchkin Xtraguard Dual Action Multi Use Latches (2-Pack) Amazon | $7 See On Amazon With more than 7,800 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.7-star rating overall, these Munchkin latches will securely lock cabinets, drawers, appliances, toilet seats, and more. The adhesive straps are easy to install (they're flexible, which even allows you to latch around corners), and they require dual button operation to open, so they are essentially impossible for kiddos to operate. When not in use, simply release and rotate the straps out of the way. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these cabinet locks! They were very easy to install, just take off the sticky cover and pop it on. I applied pressure for a few seconds to make sure it stuck, and then didn't use that lock for a few hours. I currently have this lock on three different cabinets in my house and I love them all! I feel completely comfortable with my almost 15 month old trying to get into the cabinets because, well, she can't. These locks work! She tries and tries... Doesn't get in. Even my two and a half year old nephew hasn't figured out how to open them yet, and he figured out all the locks at his house fairly quickly."

3. A Set Of Slide Locks For Double Door Cabinets Adoric Sliding Cabinet Locks (4-Pack) Amazon | $10 See On Amazon While these Adoric sliding cabinet locks only work on cabinets with double doors, the U-shaped locks — which have a maximum lock length of 5 inches — can easily adjust to different handle configurations. And the best part? The locks are super easy to install; no tools, adhesive, or drills needed. To unlock them, simply squeeze both buttons simultaneously. Since the locks aren’t installed in your cabinets, they can be reused elsewhere throughout your home as needed. Amazon reviewers are big fans, awarding this pick a 4.7-star rating on the site after more than 1,500 reviews. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I purchased these childproof locks to keep my young grandchildren out of my cupboards. I was pleasantly surprised at how sturdy they are and how easy to use. Best of all, my grandchildren cannot get them open! You get 4 locks in the package and they work on cupboards, side by side refrigerators and some dressers. I find these locks to be an excellent value for the price."

4. A Pack Of Spring Locks Vkania Child Safety Cabinet Locks Latches (12-Pack) Amazon | $17 See On Amazon For a low, low price tag of $17, you can get your hands on this 12-pack of spring locks. The locks easily install inside your cabinets or drawers using adhesive, so they’re totally out of sight. When you need to access your stuff, press on the latch and the lock will open right up. For less than $2 per lock, you really can't go wrong. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are easy to set up and use and work really well. They are as advertised and ship quickly. Our one year old can not open the cabinets and we can open them easily."