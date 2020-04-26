When you live in a smaller home or don't have quite enough dedicated storage space, a bulky high chair can seem like it takes up your entire kitchen. Fortunately for parents, the best high chairs for small spaces are designed to be compact and foldable. This makes them easier to stash away in a closet or a corner when they're not in use. Some high chairs even attach to furniture you already own, giving them an even smaller footprint.

When shopping for a space-saving high chair, you'll want to pay attention to its dimensions, along with other essential features of any good high chair, such as:

Ease of cleaning: Both the tray and chair will inevitably become splattered with food and other sticky messes, so consider how easy a potential high chair is to wipe down — some even come with accessories like seat pads that are machine washable.

Some high chairs are designed strictly for infants and may have reclining positions that allow you to better feed a baby a bottle. Others models may convert into a booster seat or regular chair for toddlers who no longer need the tray. Safety features: It's important that any high chair have a safety harness for buckling your infant into the seat. If a chair is designed to connect onto an existing piece of furniture, it should also have the proper safe support straps. And you'll want to be cautious where you're attaching a portable, hook-on model too, as they are not always compatible with all surfaces.

Keep scrolling for the best high chairs for small spaces. No matter what your price point, there's sure to be a pick below for you.

1. The Overall Best Folding High Chair Graco Slim Snacker High Chair Amazon | $58 See On Amazon Considering that it's compact, foldable with one hand, and very affordable, it's no wonder this Graco slim snacker high chair has earned a nearly perfect 4.8 star-rating on Amazon from parents. This compact high chair folds down to just around 3-feet high and 10-inches deep and weighs just about 14 pounds. It also boasts three useful reclining positions, a footrest, a built-in full-sized cup holder, and a mesh basket underneath the chair for storage. Parents should know that this chair is suitable for children up to 40 pounds and/or no more than 3 years in age. For safety, this high chair sports an extra-secure 5-point harness, although two of the straps can be removed if you'd prefer to use it as a 3-point harness instead. This high chair also has a machine-washable seat pad, but take note that the removable tray is not dishwasher-safe and must only be wiped clean. Still, it's a minor inconvenience for a high chair that is otherwise a cinch to use and store. Helpful review: “I love this high chair. Our kitchen is small and we don't have a dining room, so an easy-to-store high chair was a necessity for our situation. I can easily maneuver with the chair while wrangling my wiggly 8 month old, and folding it down is a breeze. The cushion comes off the chair for deep cleaning, but I've gotten away with just wiping it down so far. I love that the tray is easily adjustable, too. What a great inexpensive investment!”

2. The Most Stylish: A Slim Convertible Chair That Grows With Your Child Primo Cozy Tot Deluxe Convertible Folding High Chair Amazon | $100 See On Amazon Available in black and white or teal and white, this Primo folding high chair is as space-saving as it is attractive; its slim, minimalistic design would fit right into any home's modern decor. Most importantly, it collapses to just 9 inches wide and weighs only 11 pounds. It's also easy to assemble and a dream to clean since the removably tray cover is top-rack dishwasher-safe, and the hard BPA-free plastic of the seat can easily be wiped down (it's one piece of smooth plastic which means there are no nooks or crannies for food to fall into). This chair can be used from 6 months to 3 years with a 3-point safety harness and a maximum child weight capacity of 30 pounds. Although it does not recline at all, it can convert into a 12-inch-high toddler chair (perfectly suited for a play table) once you're done using it as a high chair. Helpful review: "This chair has worked really well for us! No bells and whistles, easy to clean tray and seat. Packs up small enough to take on trips. We fold up a soft blanket to put behind baby’s back to make it a little more comfortable. There are a million high chairs out there but if you are looking for something simple, easy to use, aesthetically pleasing, and affordable - this is it!"

3. The Best Hook-On High Chair TCBunny Hook-On Chair Amazon | $50 See On Amazon Designed for babies and toddlers up to 37 pounds who can sit without support, this TCBunny hook-on chair has a unique feature; the seat attaches directly to most tables, so your child is not relegated to sitting wherever the high chair can fit. It's also super-lightweight (just 4.12 pounds) and foldable, so it can fit in a diaper bag or stroller and be used at restaurants. Another feature to love about this high chair is its quick set-up. It takes less than a minute to attach it to a table. The chair also has a removable waterproof cover that's available in four different colors. Along with the chair itself, the cover and the tray must be hand-washed or wiped clean but does so easily. Keep in mind this model must be used with sturdy surfaces and not delicate glass or foldable tables. It is also not compatible with table cloths or placemats. For safety, the chair is designed with a 5-point harness and a T-shaped body shell to prevent children from slipping out. It also comes with its own carrying bag to make it even easier to travel with. Helpful review: "This table high chair is one of my favorite baby purchases. We’ve been contemplating on buying one of those fancy high chairs but didn’t want it to occupy so much space in our small dining area. This high chair is perfect. Easy to story, allows our baby to be included in dinner time. It’s perfect."

4. The Best Splurge: A Space-Saver High Chair With Wheels HEAO Foldable High Chair With Wheels Amazon | $200 See On Amazon Although it's pricier than other high chairs on this list, this HEAO foldable high chair has a lot going for it that might make it worth its price tag. It's foldable, reducing to 38.3 inches (a little over 3 feet) in height and 6.7 inches deep. Plus, it boasts seven height levels, five reclining positions (one that goes far back enough that your little one can comfortably doze off after a meal), and three footrest settings, so it can grow with your child. Note: It's recommended for use up to 36 months. At 20 pounds, it's the heaviest pick on this list but it's also the only one with wheels, making it easy to move around your home. For safety, however, the wheels remain locked unless the brake-release is pushed, and there is also a 5-point harness to keep your child buckled in. The tray can be removed with one hand, and the tray liner is dishwasher-safe. Even better, the seat pad is machine-washable and comes in five color options: pink, beige, gray, off-white, and black. Helpful review: “This is a great, safe, and smartly built high chair. I love the fabric which is so easy to wipe down, I love the easy folding process which makes it very compact, additionally I like that the tray is large and keeps my baby entertained with room for loads of toys and the top can be removed and washed in the sink.”