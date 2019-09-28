When it comes to your baby’s health, one of the best humidifiers for babies can help to make your little one feel their best by increasing the humidity levels in the air. Low humidity can cause lots of problems including dry skin, irritation in the nose and throat, and itchy eyes — but the right humidifier can ease those discomforts, along with helping ease cold symptoms and other respiratory conditions, too.

Ideally, the humidity level in your home should be between 30% and 50%, according to the National Sleep Foundation, so humidifiers can be helpful to maintain this, even when your baby isn’t sick.

When selecting the best humidifier, you'll have to decide between warm- or cool-mist humidifiers. It’s important to know that for safety reasons, cool-mist humidifiers tend to be preferred over warm-mist humidifier ones when it comes to children. Warm-mist humidifiers, while also effective, pose the risk of burning your child. If you can ensure that a warm-mist humidifier is out of your child’s reach, this type of humidifier does have one major benefit: It is less likely to harbor bacteria due to the fact that it heats the water.

Make sure to also consider how easy the humidifier is to clean, since, unfortunately, you’ll have to do it often — especially with cool-mist humidifiers which don’t boil the water to make the mist. Also remember that the larger the water tank in the humidifier, generally the less often you will have to refill it.

Since you’re probably reading this with a baby in one arm, I want to make your hunt for the perfect humidifier a little easier. Here are five highly rated humidifiers from Amazon that other moms swear by.

1. The Best Overall Cool-Mist Humidifier For Babies Honeywell HCM350W Germ-Free Cool-Mist Humidifier Amazon | $71 SEE ON AMAZON This cool-mist humidifier from Honeywell has a 1-gallon tank that runs up to 24 hours on the low setting, meaning your baby will spend more time reaping the benefits, and you’ll spend less time putting water into the tank. And when it comes time to refill or clean it? It’s actually super easy thanks to the wide tank opening. Parts can even be put into the dishwasher. But what really sets this cool-mist humidifier apart is the UV technology which kills 99.9% of bacteria, mold, and fungus in the water so you can rest easy knowing that the mist is clean. The unit comes in black or white, has three settings, and is ideal for medium-size rooms like a bedroom or nursery. The only downside is that you will have to change the filter every few months. Amazon reviewers report that this humidifier is built to last. “Do yourself a favor and just purchase this already if you are in need of a great humidifier. I couldn’t have been more wrong about it only lasting us through one illness, look forward to relying on it for many uses,” one noted.

2. The Runner-Up: A Cool-Mist Humidifier Without Filters Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool-Mist Humidifier Amazon | $36 SEE ON AMAZON Amazon reviewers can’t help but to comment on how amazingly quiet this ultrasonic humidifier from Pure Enrichment is. One wrote: “I own one other cool mist humidifier and one warm mist humidifier and this one is by far the quietest and the easiest to clean.” Ultrasonic humidifiers use high-frequency sound vibrations to create mist and are quieter and don’t have a filter that needs to be replaced like the first pick. And cleaning it? It’s a breeze; use the included brush to remove debris or buildup. With a 0.4-gallon tank, this humidifier will run for up to 16 hours continuously, and will automatically shut off when the water level is low or the water tank is removed. Two speed settings make it easy to adjust the mist direction and speed to fit your comfort level.

3. The Cutest Humidifier Crane Cool-Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier Amazon | $41 SEE ON AMAZON While the designs of these ultrasonic humidifiers from Crane are absolutely adorable, don't let it fool you — the humidifier is also super effective at adding the ideal level of humidity to the air. This ultrasonic humidifier uses vibrations to produce fine mist particles that are cool to the touch, and this filter-less humidifier is made of materials that help to reduce mold and bacteria growth by up to 99.96%. The 1-gallon tank runs quietly for up to 24 hours, and will automatically shut off when the water level is low. It comes in 16 different animal and creature designs, and Amazon reviewers can’t help but love it. “We purchased these primarily because they are cute but I also appreciate that they do not require a filter and are very simple to operate. Simply remove the animal's face, fill the canister with water, replace on the base and put the face back on. A simple dial adjusts the amount of moisture that is emitted,” one wrote. Reviewers also found it easy to clean.

4. The Best Portable Mini Humidifier JZK Mini Portable Humidifier Amazon | $14 SEE ON AMAZON This portable humidifier from JZK International is ideal for use on the go. The small, USB-powered device is easy to carry and easy to use: Simply twist off the lid, pour in some water, attach the USB cable, and press the button to release cool mist. It comes in a range of colors, doubling as a nightlight. Since it’s small, remember that it might not cover an entire room, but instead, can help you out in a pinch when you or your baby could benefit from a little extra humidity. No run time or tank size is specified, but customers found that it was able to make it through the night. "It’s quiet, lasts all night, and it’s easy to use," one customer wrote. It comes with two filters which will need to be changed from time to time, but reviewers found it easy to clean, with one commenting: "Super easy to set up and clean."