Standard strollers lack the essential features needed to run with a little one in tow, which is why jogging strollers have become popular on registries. The best jogging strollers for runners can handle speed and any bumps in the road, while keeping your child comfortable and safe mile after mile. Keep the following considerations in mind while shopping.

Safety Features

Certain safety features set jogging strollers apart from traditional strollers. You’ll notice a jogging stroller’s air-filled wheels are more heavy-duty to absorb shock while running and handle tougher terrain with rear-wheel suspension. It should definitely have a front-locking wheel so it remains steady while moving forward quickly; the best jogging strollers have an option to swivel or lock, so you can easily turn when just strolling.

Other safety features to look for include: a wrist strap to remain tethered to the stroller even if you lose your grip; a parking brake; and a five-point harness to keep your child safely inside.

Comfort

Padded sling-style seats with an adjustable recline will make your child more comfortable for longer runs, and a canopy protects your little one from the sun. A hand brake is ideal for hilly areas and provides a more comfortable descent downhill.

Age & Weight Limit

Though some jogging strollers can safely take your newborn baby for just a stroll, keep in mind that for running it’s safest to wait until your baby is 6 to 8 months old and has enough head and neck stability to handle the movement (it's best to check with your doctor first, especially since terrain varies). If you're searching for an option that doubles as an infant stroller, be sure to choose a jogging stroller that’s compatible with an infant car seat (or a reclining seat) but know it will be heavier to push. Also, consider height and weight limits; investing in a stroller with a higher limit could keep you and your running buddy going well into preschool years or beyond.

Other features that may be convenient include an adjustable handlebar, a peekaboo window in the canopy, and trays for both the parent and child, ideally with cup holders.

Any of the highly rated jogging strollers below will help you get your mileage in, so keep reading to find the best one for you.

1. The Overall Best Jogging Stroller For Runners Delta Children Jeep Deluxe Patriot Open Trails Jogger Amazon | $170 See on Amazon Weight/Height limit: 50 pounds; 42 inches This jogging stroller provides a smooth ride while running yet is nimble enough for everyday strolling, and folds down for compact storage, with tires that are removable for an even slimmer fold. Your little one is safely tucked in with a five-point safety harness with reflective details, and this pick has other nice features like a wrist strap, parking brakes, and a locking swivel front wheel. The padded seat reclines, though not as flat or upright as some other strollers. The canopy has UPF50+ protection and the foam handlebar provides a soft grip, though its height is not adjustable. This stroller includes a snack tray for your kid and a handlebar tray with two cup holders and a closed compartment for your phone or keys. Plus, it includes a car seat adapter that fits certain car seats from Graco, Evenflo, and Britax. Parents commented that this highly rated pick assembles quickly. A helpful review: “The stroller is more on the narrow side so it’s easier to fit in your car and maneuver in stores, etc. The price point is incredible for the quality of the stroller. I love the space for my phone and keys at the top of the stroller, the storage space underneath has plenty of room and the tray is super easy to remove and clean ... does not shake when the front wheel is locked and I have had that issue with other joggers."

2. The Best Splurge: A Jogging Stroller For Toddlers & Babies BOB Gear BOB Revolution Flex 2.0 Jogging Stroller Amazon | $340 See on Amazon Weight/Height Limit: 75 pounds; 44 inches This BOB jogging stroller is certainly more expensive than my previous pick, but it's a worthy investment if you plan to run with it for many years or tackle rougher terrain. The swivel front wheel locks and has suspension like a mountain bike, plus its weight limit means it can comfortably seat your child from infancy through 75 pounds (which may be up to the age of 10). Other safety features include a five-point harness with no re-threading (so adjustments are easy), a wrist strap, and a parking brake. Plus, this stroller's padded seat reclines nearly flat but also can go fully upright, meaning your child will be comfortable as an infant and a toddler or older. The UPF50+ canopy provides shade. Notable extras on this stroller include a handlebar that adjusts to nine positions and a peekaboo window in the canopy, though this one doesn't include any snack tray or cup holders. A cup holder handlebar attachment for parents be purchased separately. This stroller is compatible with eight infant car seat brands, though you have to purchase your car seat's specific adapter separately. It folds in two steps and has a foot-activated parking brake. Reviewers commented on this stroller's smooth ride and ease of maneuvering, especially for a jogger, but this may prove too bulky for everyday strolling. A helpful review: “This stroller is fantastic — I'm currently training for a marathon and this has held up so well with many miles pushing my 3 year old, on all different kind of terrain. It folds up easily, stores in a small space, and practically steers itself. After looking at strollers and reviews for hours and settling on this one, I am incredibly happy with our purchase! Would absolutely recommend.”

3. The Best Jogging Stroller Travel System Baby Trend XCEL RG Travel System Amazon | $200 See on Amazon Weight/Height Limit: stroller: 50 pounds; 42 inches; carseat: 30 pounds; 30 inches This jogging stroller travel system comes with a stroller and a matching infant car seat and base, and it boasts an impressive 4.5-star rating with more than 2,000 reviews. The stroller has a locking front wheel, a five-point harness, a parking brake, and a wrist strap. The padded seat reclines to multiple positions, and the padded handlebar is wide and comfortable to hold, though no adjustable. This travel system is a great all-in-one deal, but if you'd prefer just the stroller, it's also available as a budget jogging stroller. Either one has a canopy with a peekaboo window, though it doesn't have built-in UPF protection. You'll love the parent tray with two cup holders and a covered compartment, as well as a snack tray for your child. The tires are easily removable for slim storage. A helpful review: “This is a stroller you can actually RUN behind. Lock the front wheel and go — I was able to run a 8.16 min mile (which is almost as fast as I can go on my own & definitely faster than 'jogging'). [..] Overall - Best Jogger travel system for the price range & functionally comparable to many higher-end joggers. It is not an 'everyday' stroller tho — is too bulky & heavy to be pulling in and out of the car multiple times a day or trying to wheel thru the mall. But for your carseat & outdoor/heavy duty stroller it cannot be beat for the price."

4. The Best Double Jogging Stroller Joovy Zoom X2 Amazon | $536 See on Amazon Weight/Height Limit: 100 pounds (total) This double jogging stroller is lighter than some single jogging strollers and it fits through a standard doorway. The seats are padded and go fully upright to fully reclined, so your children can ride comfortably as infants and when they're older. The front swivel wheel locks and each seat has a five-point safety harness. Keep in mind this two-seater isn't designed for attaching to car seats. The handlebar height isn't adjustable and there's no snack tray, but the provided parent organizer with two cup holders and a zippered compartment are convenient. Storing this stroller is simple with a convenient one-handed compact fold and easily removable tires. The air-filled tires of jogging strollers periodically need refilling, and this one includes a pump with brilliantly built-in storage, so it's always on hand. It has a linked brake system that lets you lock both rear wheels with one foot pedal. A helpful review: “Its comfy for the kids. Has great canopies, and plenty of pockets for drinks and whatever else you need to bring along. Very smooth ride, easy steering and fits through a doorway. This is now my go-to for a jogger. The ease of use is unbeatable and you're not losing out on any other features or durability.”