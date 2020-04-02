Just as breastfeeding is a learning process, so is figuring out the clothes that work for those nightly feedings. The best nursing pajamas can make long nights easier and more comfortable — even for that 3 a.m. feed. Read on to find the right pajama for you.

First, consider pajamas style. Nightgowns can be great for transitioning from pregnancy, to delivery, to mid-night feedings, whereas robes worn solo are great for skin-to-skin contact — though they may be chilly on a cold night. You’ll also find two-piece sleepwear sets that you'll want to live in no matter what time of day it is. The picks below all come with roomy waistlines for more postpartum comfort.

No matter what style of pajama you prefer, the most important thing to consider is nursing access. Clasps on shoulder straps provide easy access with a bit of light support. A classic button-down pajama set will also provide fairly easy access for nursing; all it takes is unbuttoning a few buttons — although doing this in the middle of the night might grow tedious for some. For that reason, some of my picks have stretchy necklines you simply pull down for nursing.

Comfort is also key when it comes to finding a PJ option you actually want to wear. All of the pajamas are made from soft, stretchy materials that are gentle on sensitive skin and nipples from breastfeeding. Cotton is a great breathable fabric, as is bamboo (or viscose), but bamboo is also hypoallergenic and antibacterial. Like bamboo, modal (or rayon) is breathable and moisture-wicking — great for leaky or sore breasts — and luxuriously soft too. A bit of spandex blended in to any fabric can introduce a desirable stretchy quality.

Read on for the best nursing pajamas on Amazon. All promise to keep you comfortable while breastfeeding, no matter what hour it is.

1. The Overall Best Nursing Pajamas Joyaria Womens Soft Bamboo Pajama Sets Amazon | $40 See on Amazon Made from a cozy blend of viscose and spandex, this button-down pajama set is highly rated by shoppers, who rave about how soft they are. The button front makes nursing easy, and it has a notched collar and a breast pocket for a touch of refinement — a welcome detail in case you find yourself wearing your PJs well into the next day (and what new mom hasn't?). With so many available colors and prints to choose from, this is a classic pajama style that doesn't look like nursing pajamas, but functions so well for that purpose. But if you prefer a nightgown, you can also get a one with buttons. A helpful review: “I contemplated buying this set for months. I finally pulled the trigger to get the set for the hospital and post delivery for breastfeeding. Boy did I ever regret not buying it sooner! It's so soft and so comfortable. Definitely worth every penny!!” Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

2. The Nightgown To Wear During Pregnancy, Labor, & Postpartum Baby Be Mine 3-in-1 Labor/Delivery/Nursing Hospital Gown Amazon | $30 See on Amazon This nursing nightgown can see you through so many different stages. Featuring an adjustable drawstring waist, it's a maternity nightgown comfy enough to wear during labor. The 100% cotton jersey gown conveniently snaps in the back for hospital checks and epidurals. Once baby arrives, it makes the perfect breastfeeding gown, offering two ways to nurse: shoulder snaps, which allow the front panel to drop down, and a stretchy neckline that can be pulled down. This highly rated gown, which has more than 2,000 reviews, comes in dozens of colors and prints. You can even get a matching nightgown set for both you and baby. What fans love: “I *so* got my money’s worth out of this gown!...I wore it for several weeks before birth because I had excess fluid levels and all my maternity clothes felt too tight and gave me contractions, so I pretty much lived in this because it was so comfortable. [...] But the real test is labor, right? [...] Monitoring was no problem thanks to the wrap style and I easily unsnapped the straps to try pumping when my labor stalled...[...]I still wear it as a nursing night gown at home (2 weeks postpartum) and love it. Wish I had this for all my births!” Available sizes: Small/Medium - Large/X-Large

3. A Luxe Pajama Set With A Robe Bearsland Maternity Women's 3-Piece Soft Nursing Pajamas Set Amazon | $40 See on Amazon This three-piece nursing pajama set brings all the luxe vibes. Made with a soft blend of modal, polyester, and spandex, each piece feels luxuriously soft. The tank top features a double-layer front and adjustable straps for easy nursing, while the pants have an adjustable elastic waistband for comfort. The kimono-style "robe" top, which comes with elbow-length sleeves and a shiny belt, will keep you feeling cozy and cute. Some reviewers noted that they want to live in these pajamas and ordered more sets in different colors. What fans love: “Best pjs I have ever owned!!...These are 110% better than any set sold at motherhood! You will not be disappointed. Great value and good price.” Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4. The Best Maternity & Nursing Pajama Set For Hot Sleepers Ekouaer Womens Maternity Nursing Pajamas Amazon | $24 See on Amazon This sleeveless top and short pajama set easily carries you from maternity to breastfeeding, thanks to its adjustable waistband with button extenders. For late-night feeds, simply pull down one side of this faux-wrap, V-neck top. The set is made of soft, breathable, comfortable modal, which offers stretch and moisture-wicking properties and is especially great for warm nights or if you run hot from breastfeeding. But you can also get this stretchy neckline design in a nightgown. What fans love: “So comfy! Buy a second set because you'll never want to take these off! I love the criss-cross design for the top because I don't have to mess with straps or snaps which is great for those middle of the night feeds/pumps.” Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

5. The Best Nursing Robe Amorbella Womens Soft Bamboo Robe Amazon | $25 See on Amazon This is a great mid-length nursing robe, with a wrap front for easy access to nurse, and an inner-tie and outer-belt to keep it in place. The bamboo viscose makes this robe super soft and moisture-wicking — ideal for nipples that may be wet or healing after a breastfeeding session — and the blended spandex also helps it to have extra give for comfort. Depending on your style, opt for a muted solid or playful print. What fans love: “I purchased this robe to wear postpartum...This is my favorite robe of several that I’ve lived in after birth...The 3/4 sleeves are roomy enough to be comfy without being so big that they get in the way. The sleeve length is perfect for diaper changes and washing my hands without having to roll them up. [...] It also doesn’t stain with spit up or breast milk. The attached waist tie is great for not getting lost in the laundry or tangled up in my other clothes. It also has an inner tie like you’d expect. I will likely get the black next! Great purchase.” Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

