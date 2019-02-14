I get it: Finding the best jeans to fit your petite frame can be quite difficult — let alone the best petite maternity jeans. And if you're buying online? Well, there are plenty of "options" that may or may not work if you're 5 feet 4 inches tall or shorter. That's where trusty reviews come in. To help unearth some solid picks, I've browsed Amazon to find what reviewers dub worth it, all with different fits and relatively affordable price points.

Before the big reveal, here's what I considered in my search for the best maternity jeans on Amazon: inseam length (aka how long the jeans are), size availability (the more, the better), and fit (from skinny to bootcut to with or without full panels). Though, I'll admit, I'm not pregnant, I read through the reviews to ensure each pair was legitimately hyped up by women who've actually worn them. As with any online purchase, be sure to compare your measurements to the size guides on the product pages, and when in doubt, order a couple sizes to find the right fit.

OK let's start shopping. Read on for a look at some of Amazon Fashion's most-raved-about maternity offerings. Warning: You might want to keep wearing them beyond pregnancy. I wouldn't blame you!

Best Maternity Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Maternity Skinny Jeans $27 Amazon See On Amazon With a flexible, full-coverage panel and 2 percent elastane for a bit of stretch, these best-selling Levi's skinny jeans are made with comfort in mind. And thanks to their otherwise cotton and polyester fabric blend, they'll hold their shape over time, too. They're machine washable, boasting nearly 500 reviews and everything you'd expect from a non-maternity pair including a zippered closure and functional back pockets. Note: They don't have working front pockets, sadly. Get them in the pictured "Blue Ice" wash or one of the other four shades. What makes them great for petites: According to customers in the questions and answers section of their Amazon product page, the inseam is between 28 inches and 29 inches long (a length that likely won't require alterations for shorter legs). Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Best Maternity Straight Leg Jeans NYDJ Women's Maternity Straight Leg Jean $86 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring a similar full panel for comfort at any stage, these NYDJ straight leg jeans have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and a slightly wider leg opening than the Levi's pair, above. That extra room near the ankle means you can roll up the hem for a different look. Even better, they're crafted with some elastane to avoid any stiffness. They have a handy pull-on closure — no zippers here! — and are available in three different washes. The brand recommends sizing down for the best fit, FYI. What makes them great for petites: Despite no explicit petite lengths, the inseam on these NYDJ jeans is 32 inches, which makes them perfect to wear with heels or, if you take my rolling advice, with flats. Available sizes: 0 - 16

Best Maternity Bootcut Jeans MamaJeans Torino Denim Boot Cut Maternity Jeans $60 Amazon See On Amazon These 4.5-star bootcut jeans by MAMAJEANS are made in Italy and, like others on this list, feature 2 percent spandex for a flexible fit. They have a button and zipper closure as well as a full panel to hug your bump. One reviewer was pleased to note that the panel is "sewn behind the button/zipper so [they] somewhat look like normal jeans." Psst — both the back and front pockets work, according to reviewer answers on the product page. Their hemline is slightly flared, and if the pictured dark blue wash isn't your vibe, they also come in black. The downside with these, however, is the limited size selection. What makes them great for petites: In a response to a customer question, MAMAJEANS confirmed that the inseam on is 30 inches, making this pair a solid option, whether you frequently wear heels or not. Available sizes: 26 - 32

Also Great: Plus Size Bootcut Jeans With A Supportive Waistband Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Plus Size Bootcut Jean $26 Amazon See On Amazon For plus size bootcut jeans, check out these highly-rated ones — I'm talking a 4.5-star rating and nearly 350 reviews — from Riders by Lee. They're technically not labeled "maternity," but one satisfied reviewer likened the high-rise waistband to ones you might find on maternity pants, which, in this case, is probably what you're going for. Though the waistband isn't elasticized, these jeans do have some stretchy spandex within the fabric makeup. They're machine washable and available in a few different washes including khaki. What makes them great for petites: With the longest inseam on this list (33 inches), you might say these jeans aren't ideal for petites. However, one Amazon reviewer, who claims to be 5 feet 3 inches tall, wrote that they're "comfortable" and only "a little long" with a "thin enough material to hem." But if you tend to shy away from flats, they might just work sans alterations. Available size: 24 - 22W