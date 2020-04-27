A humid home can wreak havoc on everything from your electronics to your hair. Not only that, but a lot of humidity in small spaces can cause mold, mildew, and that musty odor that's almost impossible to get rid of without a great dehumidifier. The best small dehumidifiers tend to be sleek and inconspicuous, yet they still pack a powerful punch. The key is to look for a high-efficiency dehumidifier that runs continuously, with an automatic shut-off feature that'll turn it off when its tank is full.

You also want to consider which room you plan to use your dehumidifier in most often. While pretty much any high-quality model will work in your bedroom, you may want to consider a whisper-quiet dehumidifier that doesn't have a compressor so it won't keep you up at night. Or if there's a tight space you need to keep cool and dry, like a safe or closet, be sure to invest in a slim dehumidifier that doesn't require any outlets to work.

Picking the perfect dehumidifier for a small space isn't easy, especially with so many choices out there. Here's a round-up of some of the best out there to help you narrow it down.

1. Best Overall, All Things Considered: HAUTURE Electric Mini Dehumidifier HAUTURE Electric Mini Dehumidifier Amazon | $39 See On Amazon Square footage: 1,500 cubic square feet When it comes down to it, this mini electric humidifier hits all the right marks. For one, the design is pretty much flawless. It stands at only 9 inches tall and weighs a little over 2 pounds, so it can easily fit in any space, in any room. It features a 20-ounce tank capacity and can pull a full 10 ounces of moisture from the room per day with its top-notch thermo-cooling technology. This technology allows it to work without a bulky, loud compressor, so this dehumidifier is exceptionally quiet (just 33 decibels). It also features a "defrosting" mode so that it can continue working flawlessly in even the most frigid, single-digit temperatures. And if that wasn't enough, this mini dehumidifier costs way less than some of the leading brands out there. It's a total steal. According to one reviewer: "LOVE THIS INVENTION! It’s only been a few days since I have used it and have been monitoring the difference in my living space. Less than 24hours later I can tell a huge difference. I can breathe better and it feels less congested/humid in my living space. I love the small and sleek design. It’s function is pretty straight forward. The LED lighting is a plus and the fact that it’s [subtle] and not too bright is AMAZING!"

2. Runner-Up: Pro Breeze 1,200-Cubic-Feet Mini Dehumidifier Pro Breeze 1200-Cubic-Feet Mini Dehumidifier Amazon | $47 See On Amazon Square footage: 1,200 cubic square feet While this best-selling dehumidifier comes up a bit short of the best overall on a few different measures, it's won over rave reviews from more than 6,000 Amazon reviewers. It's larger in size than the best overall dehumidifier and can pull just 9 ounces of moisture from the air per day. It features a 16-ounce tank capacity, which is just shy of the HAUTUR dehumidifier above, but still generous enough that you won't have to empty it constantly. When the tank gets full, an auto shut-off feature will turn the dehumidifier off. While the manufacturer doesn't disclose the decibel rating of this model, reviewers noted that it's fairly quiet. The brand does claim this is a low energy consumption model that can run without drastically increasing your energy bill, and plenty of reviewers backed that up. According to one reviewer: "This unit is amazing. I don't say that about products often. In 24 hours the unit filled up halfway. The humidity in my bedroom/bathroom was 80%. The unit lowered it to 73%. Highly recommend."

3. Great For Bedrooms: SEAVON New Electric Mini Dehumidifier SEAVON 1500-Cubic-Feet Dehumidifier Amazon | $37 See On Amazon Square footage: 1,500 cubic square feet This mini dehumidifier is perfect for small, serene spaces like a bedroom or nursery. For one, it's just under 12 inches tall and weighs 2.4 pounds (small, but not the smallest on this list), so it's easy to set on a nightstand or beside a crib. In fact, hundreds of the over 2,000 Amazon reviewers who have weighed in have used this dehumidifier in their bedrooms. Like the best overall pick, this unit uses thermo-cooling technology to pull water vapor from the air, so there's no loud, clunky compressor (the decibel level isn't disclosed, but reviewers have backed this up). And this has an automatic shut-off feature that's triggered when the 16-ounce tank fills, so you don't have to worry about any overflows. According to one reviewer: "I leave this running 24/7 in my bedroom and it is able to collect a full tank of water in a week. After a year this dehumidifier is still running as strong as ever, which is why I decided to buy another one. For a small unit it does the job pretty well and runs extremely quiet. No maintenance at all except to empty out the tank of water once this unit gets full. Very satisfied and worth every penny."

4. Best For Home Offices: LONOVE Dehumidifier LONOVE Dehumidifier Amazon | $53 $40 See On Amazon Square footage: 2,000 cubic square feet If you're trying to protect important documents and electronics, this powerful dehumidifier is a must. It features two separate water inlets which allow this unit to pull in double the moisture in half the time. In fact, this dehumidifier is so powerful that it can keep the room's humidity level below 50% so that your valuables stay crisp and dry, no matter how humid the rest of your home is. It pulls in up to nearly 12 ounces of moisture per day, with a tank capacity of 27 ounces. This unit also features a one-touch button and can run for a continuous 24-hour cycle, making it one of the most low-maintenance units on the market. Reviewers have used this high-efficiency dehumidifier everywhere from nurseries to offices to bathrooms to clear the air. According to one reviewer: "Wow! I knew my master bath held moisture but I wasn't expecting so much! Less than 24 hours of this small dehumidifier working, the tank was half full of water! It's super quiet and takes very little space. Easy to use, just plug it in and turn it on. The water tank is easy to pull out and dump too. Very pleased and will continue to use."