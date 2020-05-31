Star light, star bright, may the best star projectors comfort your kiddo tonight. These projectors create gorgeous night sky scenes (the good ones have multiple display or color options) and are loaded with features (like the ability to play music or rotate) to captivate your child. Some even have helpful add-ons for parents, like a built-in timer or a remote control, if you want more control.

While most star projectors appear pretty similar, there are actually some key differentiating features. Pay close attention to different projection options for each machine — ideally, you'll want a wide range of image types and light color options so things will never get boring. Some projectors put on more realistic shows than others, so choose between a classic starry sky, swirling nebula, or cutesy outer space scene complete with spaceships depending on what your child would appreciate.

Many projectors have a timer that will shut off the device after a certain amount of time. This can be a really helpful feature if your child uses the projector to fall asleep, so you can be sure the projector won’t be running all night. Some projectors have a built-in speaker that allows you to play your own music, while others may be able to play a variety of pre-programmed songs or lullabies. If your kiddo would like a snuggle, you can even grab a projector that doubles as a stuffed animal.

Some projectors are powered via electricity, and plug in either to a power outlet or USB port. You'll also find projectors that take batteries, and projectors can run on either batteries and electricity. If you have a power preference, take it into consideration before purchasing.

These five star projectors will turn your child’s bedroom into a magical display. Thousands of Amazon reviewers have given them the stamp of approval.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Fan-Favorite Star Projector BlissLights Sky Lite Amazon | $60 See On Amazon It’s no wonder that this BlissLights projector has such an impressive rating on Amazon — your entire family will be captivated by the relaxing scene it projects. The device displays drifting green stars and a transforming blue nebula cloud. Adjust the light’s effects and brightness levels for a custom experience. The projector even rotates to add the to coolness factor. The projector runs on electricity (it comes with a 3-foot 120V AC adapter cord) and has a timer that can be set for up to six hours. This pick also comes in a cobalt color, with blue stars on a blue background instead of green. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My kids said this is the best gift they ever got in their lives. It's *amazing*. You have to see it and experience it to understand. [...] Everyone who comes to our house and sees this, wants one. You can't beat the price, either. LOVE them!!"

2. A Star Projector With 17 Different Color Modes ANTEQI Star Projector Night Light Amazon | $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a highly customizable star projector, this one from ANTEQI is your best bet. The projector boasts 17 different color mode options that are bold and vivid. Your kiddo will love to watch the star and moon images dance around the room (since this pick rotates). The projector has a built-in timer — set it for 5 to 95 minutes — and operates via USB cable or 4 AAA batteries. The projector can be used as a calming nightlight, too, when set up as a softly glowing globe, rather than a projector. The projector’s base comes in three different color options: black, blue, or white. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is perfect for my daughters room. Turned out to be more than I was looking for. Many options of light colors and whether to rotate or not. Best machine ever. Nice size to sit on small table. Love that it has a timer too so it’s not on all night."

3. A Remote Control Star Projector That Plays Soothing Music Moredig Baby Projector Amazon | $28 See On Amazon This Moredig projector is packed with features that both you and your kiddo will enjoy. The rotating projector has nine different light modes that combine red, green, blue, and warm white colors. By swapping out the lamp shade, you can either project a starry night sky or an animal world scene. The projector even plays music — 12 gentle songs will help to calm your child. For ease, this projector comes with a remote control that allows you to control all of its settings, including the built-in timer (set it from 5 to 500 minutes) and rotation. This is especially great if you want to turn off the light when your child is asleep. The projector is powered by 4 AAA batteries or a USB cable. You can also plug it into the wall using a 5V AC power adaptor, but it's not included in the package. Choose from a white base with black or blue detailing. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I did a bunch of research before I bought this for our sons bedroom. I was excited that we can plug it in and don't need to constantly change any batteries. The remote control makes it easier and convenient. The timing option is nice too. What I'm super impressed with is the quality of different lights. Also liked that this particular model gives both the night sky and underwater world. Both our boy's love this they're 2 and 7 months. Will be buying another for our other son's room. Highly recommend."

4. A Plush Star Projector Shaped Like A Turtle Cloud b Night Light Star Projector Twilight Turtle Amazon | $35 See On Amazon This plush Cloud b star projector is super comforting for kiddos who are scared of the dark. Your little one will love cuddling up with this turtle stuffed animal and watching as it projects eight different constellations onto the ceiling. The projector has three different light colors — blue, green, or amber — can play two different melodies. It is powered by 3 AA batteries. Auto shut off after 45 minutes ensures that too much battery power isn't wasted. Tons of reviewers on Amazon indicate that this turtle has become their kid’s new favorite plush toy. The projector boasts a solid 4.6-star rating on the site, among 1,300 and growing reviews. The turtle comes in four different color options, depending on your child’s preference. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My daughter got this for Christmas 2 years ago and she still uses it every single night. She will not go to sleep without her turtle and once we turn it on we always have to find the moon :) We leave it on and it turns off on its own after some time."