The 5 Most Common Hobbies Of Men Who Cheat, According To Ashley Madison

In some relationships, people sometimes cheat. It's something that destroys some relationships, simply presents an obstacle for others, or is even a regular occurrence, something that's no big deal in still others. The things that men and women who cheat in their relationships do on the weekends tend to be relatively similar. Still, the most common hobbies of men who cheat, according to this Ashley Madison data that's exclusive to Bustle Digital Group, are a bit different than that of their female counterparts.

In some cases, respondents who participated in this survey reported that they do these things with the person with whom they're having an affair, which is also notable. Just over 30 percent of men said that they do these things with the person with whom they're having an affair. Though, of course, just because your partner participates in some of these activities or does some of these things, that doesn't necessarily mean that they might be cheating on you, knowing what sorts of things men who cheat might be more likely to do in their free time is pretty interesting. And at the same time, 36 percent of men say that they do these things with their partner, not with the person with whom they're having an affair. Here's what Ashley Madison found when they looked into what sorts of things men who cheat like to do in their spare time.

1 Exercising Kaspars Grinvalds/Fotolia In Ashley Madison's data, the most popular or common hobby of men who cheat, is exercise. Ashley Madison found that about 21 percent of men who cheat on their partner say that exercise is what they're most likely to be found doing on the weekends, when they have a bit of extra time on their hands.

2 Cooking & Entertaining kucherav/Fotolia Cooking and entertaining came in at number two on Ashley Madison's list of the most common hobbies of men who cheat. About 15 percent of survey respondents said that this is what they like to do each weekend.

3 Going To The Movies Djordje Radosevic/Fotolia Just a bit less popular than cooking and entertaining, about 12 percent of men who cheat told Ashley Madison that their most likely weekend hobby is going to see a movie. Like the other hobbies on the list, this is something that they can do alone or with someone else, whether their partner or the person with whom they're having an affair.

4 Traveling chalabala/Fotolia Traveling was another common response that men who cheat gave when asked about what they like to do over the weekend. This response came in right behind going to the movies, with 11 percent of men who cheat saying that this is what they like to do. Traveling is a great way to experience other cultures, people, places, and more, but it's also something that might be something that they could do with someone with whom they're having an affair.