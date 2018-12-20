The 5 Zodiac Signs Least Likely To Want To Get Married

There are a lot of different ways to assess a potential partner's compatibility, but the most fun way has to be by their astrological sign. As someone who fits the bill of a Pisces pretty much to a T, I happen to think that you can find some super interesting insights into someone's personality based on their sign. Some have earned a reputation for being total relationship material (may I suggesting finding you a Taurus?), while others have been pegged as one of the Zodiac signs least likely to want to get married.

It's not necessarily marriage itself that's the problem for all of these signs — it's usually the thought of being tied down at all that makes them run for the hills. The idea of losing their independence, growing bored, and missing out on other experiences may make it difficult to develop any kind of relationship in the first place. But if you can lock down someone born under one of these famously fickle signs, you can probably be pretty confident that you're a major catch. And if things don't work out, you can simply blame the unlucky stars.

Here are the 5 signs most likely to say "no thanks" to walking down the aisle, and what makes each feel that way.

1 Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Giphy Sagittarius is known as "the bachelor sign," according to Horoscope.com, and that alone may tell you everything you need to know. Astrospeak declares this sign the biggest commitment-phobe in the entire zodiac. If you want stability and intimacy that could some day lead to marriage, you'll be hard-pressed to get it from a freedom-loving Sagittarius.

2 Pisces (February 18 – March 20) It's hard to lock a Pisces down in a serious relationship, but it's not necessarily about commitment issues, according to Astroreveal. Instead, Pisces is so demanding when it comes to their partners that it's hard for anyone to live up to their standards. That may lead a Pisces to keep on looking for "the next best thing" instead of appreciating the partner that's right in front of them.

3 Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) An Aquarius is much more likely to be found scrolling through the latest dating apps than sorting through wedding plans. It's the sign most likely to get hung up on one perfect, unattainable past lover, according to the Psychic Power Network, making them less likely to want to settle down with anyone else. While they might be happy to hang with you and keep things light, they'll resist all your efforts to take things to a deeper level.

4 Gemini (May 21 – June 21) Gemini is symbolized by the twins, which means you may find a Gemini partner changeable and fickle, according to AstroStyle. They love the thrill of the chase, but their attention might wander once they've made their conquest. If they manage to stay in a relationship, their flirty nature can still be hard to deal with.

5 Leo (July 22 – August 23) By the time a relationship is serious enough to consider marriage, a Leo might have already checked out cautions Star Sign Style. When the initial rush of a new relationship wears off, the thrill is gone for a Leo. They crave excitement, and might become too bored by monogamy to stick around.