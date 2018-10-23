The 5 Zodiac Signs That Are Most Likely To Have A Second Wedding

Turning to the stars for love advice is hardly new, because people have relied on astrology for centuries. And the practice is still alive and well in the modern world, because there's about a zillion sites that can predict your compatibility with a particular sign. But what about more specific events, such as the signs that are likely to have a second wedding? If you're into astrology, then the stars have a bit to say about this topic as well.

First, though, take a quick astrology refresher. There are twelve signs of the zodiac, and the sun takes roughly one month to travel through each sign, as noted on Astrology Library. This means every persons's birthday corresponds to a particular sign, such as Leo, Libra, or Gemini. Furthermore, each sign is generally correlated to different personality traits, such as curiosity, creativity, or ambition. It's possible to review these associated traits and guess which individuals might be more likely to enter second marriages.

That said, there's still a lot of guesswork when it comes to astrology, so please don't take any of these predictions as absolute truth. Any potential for marriage can bring up a lot of emotions and uncertainty, so of course it's only natural if the idea of a second marriage is a bit daunting. But if you're curious about your own chances at a second walk down the aisle, then these signs might have a positive message or two to send your way.

1 Pisces (February 19 to March 20) Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images People born under the sign of the fish are characterized by their emotional capacity, as explained in Astrology Zodiac Signs. Although this might sound like good news for matrimony, Pisces are also likely to divorce, as noted in Your Tango. But given their romantic nature, these signs will be likely to give marriage another try.

2 Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images News/Getty Images Not all signs are super sold on the idea of marriage at all. Aquarius people don't necessarily like the institution of marriage in general, but they'll agree to it if a partner really, really wants to wed, as noted in Elite Daily. So when an Aquarius agrees to a second marriage, it means the connection is very strong.

3 Aries (March 21 to April 19) Doug Pensinger/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images A fire sign, Aries are passionate and energetic when it comes to love, as explained in Astrology Zodiac Signs. So if their first marriage ends for whatever reason, the take-charge Aries will likely give it another try. They're active individuals who tend to go after what they want in life and love.

4 Taurus (April 20 to May 20) David Ramos/Getty Images News/Getty Images These signs can feel bullish in love. Equal parts loyal and stubborn, Taurus individuals tend to value home, family, and marriage in general, according to Love To Know. They're likely to give the institution a second try, because these signs don't give up on anything.