Parents love Skip Hop's baby activity center because this toy can be used by infants and toddlers since it has a convertible design. Place your infant as young as 4 months old in the swivel seat and they can bounce on the adjustable platform while playing with toys attached to the ring.

As your baby begins to cruise, they can stand on the outside of the stationary activity center to reach the toys. When your baby becomes a toddler, convert it to a table for coloring and other activities.

The activity center's seat swivels 360 degrees and is machine-washable. Movable toys include a squeaking cloud, swaying stars, a spinner, and a keyboard that lights up on the top ring or the platform (visible through a peekaboo window) to motivate your baby to move those feet. With a 4.8-star rating and more than 3,000 reviews, parents commented they love the high quality and easy maintenance of this pick.

Plus, an added bonus: The center's design is colorful enough to be attractive to babies but minimal enough to fit in better with your home's decor than most toys.

A helpful review: “My daughter has been using since 4 mo old. She had great neck and head control and could sit pretty good with support. I really think its helped her strengthen her legs and practice her balance. [...] The seat spins easily and the toys promote motor skills. They can also be great for teething baby as she loves to pull the cloud to her and chew on it ... Easy to sanitize. Great colors! I love that it grows with her too. I'm cheap so the fact it's like a 3 in one table makes the money worth it. Toys snap on in seconds and with ease. Easy for an adult to take off or move but not for baby. She's now 25-26 in long and we untied and let the foot base go to the original position and she fits perfect. I get lots of things done while she can play and watch me in this thing. Don't have to worry about her running around in it like her walker. Great investment.”