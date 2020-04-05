Drooling, biting, crying — a new tooth may be on its way for your baby, and the right teething toy can help soothe those tell-tale symptoms. But all teethers aren't created equal and some may even be dangerous, so it's worth doing your homework on the available options. Ahead, you'll find a comprehensive guide to the best teething toys for babies.

Materials

First things first, teether materials have come along way. To find the safest and most enjoyable option for your baby, consider the following:

Plastic : Though plastic is often used for teething toys and can be more affordable, even BPA-free plastic teethers have been shown to have potentially harmful chemicals. Because of this possible link, this list does not contain any plastic options.

: Though plastic is often used for teething toys and can be more affordable, even BPA-free plastic teethers have been shown to have potentially harmful chemicals. Because of this possible link, this list does not contain any plastic options. Silicone : Teethers made of silicone are popular for their soft, flexible, and durable qualities. All of the silicone teethers on this list are made from food-grade silicone, but if you're seeking additional peace of mind, ones that are also EN71 or LFGB certified indicate they are made to European safety standards, which is considered the gold standard.

: Teethers made of silicone are popular for their soft, flexible, and durable qualities. All of the silicone teethers on this list are made from food-grade silicone, but if you're seeking additional peace of mind, ones that are also EN71 or LFGB certified indicate they are made to European safety standards, which is considered the gold standard. Wood: Wooden teethers offer another durable and safe option for teethers, especially when made from hard woods like maple or beech. Just be sure to look for high-quality options that won’t give splinters.

Shapes & Styles

Teethers come in all shapes and sizes, and your baby may prefer a certain style, so it helps to try a few kinds. Classic teethers are ring-shaped with textured areas and some may have finger-like parts to reach molars in older babies. Wearable teethers, like mittens, are helpful for early teethers who are too young to hold teethers in their hands, and teethers that moonlight as toys help keep your baby engaged.

Safety First

There are a couple of safety-related things to keep in mind with teethers. Some teething toys are listed as being freezer-safe, but frozen teethers can be too hard on baby gums, so it's recommended to refrigerate them instead for a cooling effect. Also, don't leave a baby alone with a teether because it could pose a choking hazard.

With all this in mind, below are the best teething toys for babies. Each one is highly rated on Amazon — including one with more than 9,000 reviews.

1. A Wooden Teether Ring With European Certifications Baby Love Home Hedgehog Wooden Teether Amazon | $10 See on Amazon This popular wooden teething ring is a nontoxic upgrade to the more common plastic teething rings, and it can be used by young infants and older babies. Smooth organic maple wood beads are looped through a cute beech wood hedgehog, and a few of the beads are covered in cotton crochet for another interesting texture for baby. If the teether becomes coarse over time, reviewers say sandpaper is included to smoothen it. The teether is BPA-free, food-grade safe, and EN71 certified. The elastic shape of this teether means it can also be worn as a bracelet, and it's simple to wipe clean. A helpful review: “My baby loves this teether. She has been playing with it for a few months and still loves it. Durable, well made, and cute. I love that it has different textures with the woven balls varied with the wooden ones. [...]”

2. Some Teething Mittens For Young Teethers MonkeyTots Teething Mit Amazon | $7 See on Amazon Teething babies love to chew on their hands, so a wearable teether makes a lot of sense. These BPA-free teething mittens are secured over baby's hands with a strap, which is especially helpful for early teethers who are too young to hold onto a larger ring. The machine-washable mittens have textured food-grade silicone surfaces and make a crinkle noise as they move, which also engages babies. Made in the United Kingdom, they meet both EN71 and FDA standards. Some reviewers say the cloth part of the mitt can take a while to dry after a wash (or if your baby has been nibbling on it). These mittens can be worn by 3-month-old or older babies, and they come with a cute milestone card and travel bag for keeping them clean on the go. Keep in mind that each order comes with one mitten. A helpful review: “He is still 3 months but as soon as I put it on, he puts it straight into his mouth. He likes the crinkly bit too and likes to lick the cloth bit. It's still quite big so plenty of room for his hands to grow into but it generally stays on if I've put it on securely enough (his hands are clenched like little fists but even then its ok)."

3. A Colorful Wooden Teether That Doubles As A Sensory Toy Manhattan Toy Classic Baby Beads Wood Rattle, Teether, and Clutching Toy Amazon | $12 See on Amazon These brightly colored, strung-together beads can be twisted and turned infinitely by your teething baby, making it a fun, engaging, and soothing sensory teether toy that promotes gross motor skills in younger infants and teething toddlers alike. This heirloom-worthy pick from Manhattan Toy is made of sustainable wood, though the exact wood type is not mentioned. It is coated in nontoxic paint with a water finish — reviewers say you won't have to worry about the paint shedding and you can simply wipe it clean. If you prefer a teether without paint, Manhattan Toy offers a similar plain wood option, as well. This toy meets or exceeds EN71 requirements and is resistant to splinters and chips. Keep in mind it’s not a rattle in the traditional way you might expect — the beads make a noise as they click together — but just shaking the toy doesn’t make a rattling sound. I hand this toy to my toddler during diaper changes and ask him to find a blue or red bead; it keeps him busy every time. When not in use, it looks beautiful on a shelf in his room. A helpful review: "I got this toy for my 6-month-old and he loves to play with it and use it as a teether. I love that it is made out of quality materials and I will be able to keep it for any future children! This is a fun toy that I think most babies will love."

4. A Silicone Teether That’s Also A Baby’s First Toothbrush Baby Banana Training Teether Toothbrush Amazon | $7 See on Amazon This unique banana teether toothbrush can soothe your baby's aching gums and also help them practice healthy dental hygiene habits. This highly rated teether is a cult favorite with more than 9,000 reviews. It's made of food-grade silicone and is free of BPA, latex, and phthalates. Shaped like a peeled banana, the toothbrush head of this teether has soft bristles with handles on the sides for grip. You can place this one in the fridge to provide your baby with cooling therapy that feels great on inflamed gums. This teether is recommended for babies 3 to 12 months old, and it's dishwasher safe. A helpful review: “Our daughter, who is pre-toothing, obviously has sensitive gums and loves using this. The first time we broke it out, she was in the midst of an infant 'mouth in pain' crying meltdown. She loved it and we loved being able to hear ourselves think for a few moments. We both stood there in amazement like 'Ok, guess this one works'. Now, we pretend like she's brushing her teeth and it's part of some elaborate mastermind baby toothbrush training tool regimen. But the truth is that, for whatever reason, it makes her gums feel better and buys us a few moments of sanity-saving peace."

5. A Teething Necklace With A Smart Double-Layer Design Bebe by Me 'Harper' All-in-1 Teething Necklace for Nursing Moms Amazon | $15 See on Amazon You've likely seen similar versions, but this teething necklace stands out for its adjustable length, double layers, and beads that vary in hardness, size, and texture. This necklace is intended to be worn by a parent (nursing moms commented that it's especially helpful for them) for easy access to a teething baby. The beads are made of organic, food-grade silicone and can be used with newborns and older babies. Little ones will love the variety in size, texture, and chewiness of the beads to soothe their gums and, unlike some other necklaces, this one is knotted in a way that prevents your baby from choosing on the actual knots. The necklace is dishwasher-safe and comes in a gift box. A helpful review: “I LOVE this teething necklace! ... As soon as I put it on, my boy put it right in his mouth. I have another teething necklace with larger beads that he is not very interested in because he can't grasp the large beads or get them into his mouth. However with this awesome necklace, the beads are the perfect size for his little hands and mouth ..."