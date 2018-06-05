The 6 Zodiac Signs That Are Most Likely To Get Rich

People turn to astrology for answers regarding many of life's biggest questions, from whether or not a love connection is on the horizon to what kind of luck the year ahead might hold to, of course, what kind of financial future is in the stars. After all, no matter how hard you work or how carefully you plan, when it comes to making it big, there's always a little bit of luck (or destiny) involved. So which zodiac signs are most likely to get rich? While every sign has the potential to make bank, some definitely seem to have the universe on their side.

Of course, as anyone who's even a little bit familiar with horoscopes knows, a person's luck in any one area (from love to money to health) can easily change from week to week depending on the movement of the planets. But because an individual's sign sets the framework for certain lifelong patterns, you can still get an idea of what your financial issues might be in a more "big picture" sense just by knowing your own birthday. This isn't just the territory of new age types, either: As Forbes reported, J.P. Morgan used astrologers to help him make business and investment decisions; the legendary banker once stated that millionaires don't need astrologers, but billionaires do.

Indeed, many well known investment banks and trading firms rely on advice from professional astrologers. "Astrological economics is not fortune cookie baloney," Robert Gover, author of the book Time & Money: The Economy and the Planets told Forbes. "We go back deep into history to see where the planets were in the sky at the time of certain events. Years ago you had to come up with star charts and calculate their radiuses by using complex math. Now we have computer programs that can chart that out for us. What you see over time is that there is a lot of movement up there in the solar system, and that movement can affect individual lives as much as it can effect nations."

With that in mind, it really could be worth it to find out whether your zodiac sign is destined to bring you the big bucks. Is your sign on this list?

1 Leo Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you're a billionaire, odds are good you're also a Leo. Researchers from MSN Money took the 2015 Forbes Rich List (identifying the top 100 wealthiest people in the world) and determined the astrological signs of everyone on the list. They discovered that the sign most likely to be associated with wealth was fiery Leo (including such high rollers as Sergey Brin, Francois Pinault, and Larry Ellison). Considering the fact that Leos are known for being powerful natural leaders with energy and creativity to spare (Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner, just to name a couple more), this is no huge shock!

2 Aquarius Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tied for #2 with Libra on MSN Money's list, it's apparently the Aquarian's multitalented nature that sets this sign up for success. "They excel in all professions once their confidence and life experience teach them of their own power and possibility," astrologer Dr. Athena Perrakis told Reader's Digest. Considering Michael Bloomberg is an Aquarius, I have no trouble believing that one.

3 Libra Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Libras owe their tendency towards making it big to their sign's ability to schmooze, as Astrostyle explained. "Libras love getting to know people, and you may have a mile-long contact list in your cell phone. This is your secret success weapon. Unlike other signs, you rarely shy away from an office party or networking event." Case in point? Kim Kardashian is a Libra.

4 Aries Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another sign with a natural gift for leadership, "career is the area of life where Aries is apt to shine the brightest," according to Horoscope.com. Billionaire inventor/engineer Larry Page is an Aries, as are such definitely-not-broke celebs as Elton John, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Mariah Carey (you get the idea). One word of warning: "Aries Money is rarely scarce because they love working, but it can be spent almost as quickly as it comes in," Dr. Perrakis told Reader's Digest.

5 Taurus Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Mark Zuckerberg is a Taurus, if that tells you anything (the sign also tied for fourth place on the MSN Money list with Pisces). This could have something to do with this earth sign's aptitude for handling financial matters: "Taurus is the money manager of the zodiac," Dr. Perrakis said. "They are shrewd, intuitive, and conservative; never one to waste people's time or money."