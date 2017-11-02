The 7 Best Rockers For Babies

Once your newborn transitions into the infant stage, something extremely exciting happens: They're finally ready for more action and fun. They may not be ready to maneuver a tricycle, but the best rockers for babies provide age-appropriate movement and stimulation that is perfect for infants who want to explore their senses.

A great rocker will provide a safe place for you to rest your baby, a secure safety belt or harness, and a comfortable seat. Its vibrations will prove calming, stimulating, or — in the case of rockers that have more than one setting — both. Most rockers feature some element of play, like a toy bar that allows you to swap out various toys like rattles, mirrors, and small stuffed animals. And many modern rockers are also multi-tasking items that can be converted from infant to toddler rocking chairs.

If you need to find a source of independent play for a baby that has outgrowing tummy time, consider one of these seven highly-rated rockers for babies. Parents love them, they feature all of the bells and whistles you're looking for, and your little one will have hours of fun rocking and playing.

1 A Soothing, Portable Newborn-To-Toddler Rocker https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B002OOWAB2?ie=UTF8&tag=romper410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B002OOWAB2 Amazon Fisher-Price Newborn-To-Toddler Portable Rocker, $40, Amazon This soothing rocker stands out for two big reasons. First, it's portable. Fold it down and it actually has handles that can be used for carrying it. Second, it will save you money in the long run because you can convert it to suit newborns and toddlers. When your baby is still young, attach the toy bar to the rocker and choose from two toys to keep them busy and amused. As they grow and become more independent, you can remove the toy bar and turn the rocker into a chair or an upright rocking chair. One mom reviewing this rocker says it's ideal for bigger babies: "My little guy loves the sitting up position and being able to see the room a bit better. The toys are bright and colorful and catch his attention so I can have 5 minutes to finally drink my coffee! The vibrating seat really helps calm him down as well."

2 A Rocker With Two Rocking Speeds, 12 Songs, And Three Sound Effects https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00NEO5UTU?ie=UTF8&tag=romper410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00NEO5UTU Amazon Fisher-Price Auto Rock 'n Play Sleeper, $48, Amazon If your baby doesn't exactly take to a crib like a fish to water, try introducing this rocker, which is both for playtime and napping. The inclined seat helps babies relax, but the two rocking speeds — including a more stimulating one — as well as 12 songs and three sound effects — provide a source of entertainment. One reviewer calls this rocker a "life saver," particularly if you have a baby with colic: "We are foster parents to a little one that has an extreme case of reflux and colic- he hasn't gone more than a half an hour sleeping at a time, but last night slept for a whole 3 hours straight because of the Rockin' Play Auto and then and additional 2 1/2!! So incredibly happy with my purchase!!!"

3 A Rocker That's A Snap To Clean And Reclines Fully For Nap Time https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00A4B34IA?ie=UTF8&tag=romper410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00A4B34IA Amazon Fisher-Price Infant-To-Toddler Rocker, $35, Amazon With just the press of a button, this infant-to-toddler rocker gently vibrates to calm and soothe infants. It has a removable toy bar and deep cradle seat that with a fold-out kickstand that can be used during feedings or naps. This seat reclines to a full-back position for napping and many parents say their children can spend hours hanging out, playing, and sleeping in this chair, which comes in several colors and designs. One mom of three says this chair is a "life saver" that keeps her "bored" son entertained and is a snap to clean: "This seat is the best. He really does enjoy it, naps in it, kicks in it to feel himself moving. I really enjoy being able to move one bar to have him in a position rocked back where he faces the ceiling.The seat is bigger then expected but learning to love this it'll give so much room for my baby to grow and still enjoy it as a rocker before using it as a seat as it says you can."

4 A Hybrid Rocker And Swing So That You Never Have To Choose Between The Two https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00AO084CW?ie=UTF8&tag=romper410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00AO084CW&th=1 Amazon Graco DuetSoothe Swing and Rocker, $131, Amazon If you're finding it impossible to choose between a swing and rocker, this hybrid brings you the benefits of both options. It has a removable infant swing seat that doubles as a rocker and three seating positions that provide front-to-back or side-to-side swinging action. The vibration has two speed settings, the swing has six speeds, and you can opt to use it with batteries or plug it in. The swing is recommended for babies who weigh between 5.5 and 30 pounds, while the rocker is ideal for babies between 5.5. and 25 pounds.

5 A Simple And Affordable Bouncer That Has Every Feature You Need https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00KHR7TPK?ie=UTF8&tag=romper410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00KHR7TPK Amazon Bright Starts Playful Pinwheels Bouncer, $21, Amazon No offense to the many great bouncers that are bursting with great features, but if you're searching for an affordable bouncer that is simple in its design, you may not be looking for bells and whistles. This model has garnered hundreds of positive reviews because it's comfy, cute, boasts a bunch of gender-neutral toys on a removable toy belt, has a 3-point safety harness, and is easy to clean (the removable seat pad is machine washable). It may not be the fanciest bouncer on the block, but one mom reviewer explains why it's a winner: "We been using this since our little guy was born. He is now 3 months. He great into loving it. We use it without the toys attached because at his age our guy like to see and play with us. But I imagine he'll grow into liking those, so I am glad we have them. Great chair, and I see no reason to spend more. It's sturdy, and lightweight. Note: it does not have infant head support, but it was OK for our guy even at 2-3 weeks."

6 A Manual Rocker And Playtime Chair Perfect For Babies Who Won't Sleep https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00HWVTY6G?ie=UTF8&tag=romper410-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00HWVTY6G Amazon Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper, $59, Amazon This sleeper is not an automatic rocker that delivers rocking motions with the touch of a button, but it can provide soothing vibrations and, if you prefer a manual play and sleeper, it doesn't get much better than this model. It features an incline that's ideal for naps, breathable mesh sides, and a switch-on button that provides soothing, calming vibrations. You can give it a little push if you want to rock your baby and it folds easily so that you can take it to daycare or grandma's house. According to reviews, this rocker is most helpful as a sleep tool — one many say is worth every penny. "When our baby was born this is the only place she would sleep and take naps in so we used this 24/7," one mom reviewer writes. "If you're a mom and it's 3am right now and your baby won't let you put them down....stop reading this review and click purchase lol. I know you are out there reading this momma. It WILL get better."