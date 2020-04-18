From diapers and wipes to pacifiers, toys, clothes, and snacks, the parenting necessities can seriously feel like they’re weighing you down. But the best diaper bag backpacks are a game changer for any parent who wants to keep their hands free on the go. Backpack-style diaper bags are especially great because they have plenty of space for all the essentials and are much comfier to wear than a traditional-style diaper bag, since the weight is evenly distributed on your shoulders.

In order to select the best diaper bag backpack for your needs, consider these factors:

Size: Some backpack-style diaper bags are designed to hold just a few essentials, like spare diapers and a change of clothes, while others can accommodate all the necessities for longer trips out of the house. Think about how you’ll be utilizing the diaper bag and how much space you'll need.

Size: Some backpack-style diaper bags are designed to hold just a few essentials, like spare diapers and a change of clothes, while others can accommodate all the necessities for longer trips out of the house. Think about how you'll be utilizing the diaper bag and how much space you'll need.

Organization: Some parents love to have a dedicated spot for each item (aka lots of pockets). Others find that just a few compartments are sufficient for their needs. Consider what will work best for you.

Extra features: Unlike most traditional backpacks, diaper bag backpacks are designed with parents in mind. This means they are usually loaded with helpful features, like insulated bottle holders to keep your little one's drink warm or cold, straps that allow you to attach the bag to your stroller, and even a handy changing pad to make diaper swaps a little easier. Some backpacks even have a built-in USB charger so you can power up your phone while you're out.

Cleaning: Diaper bags are bound to get messy, so I'd recommend getting a bag that is easy to clean. You may be able to find a pick that is machine-washable. More commonly, though, you'll find options that offer some degree of water-resistant or have a waterproof lining, both of which make the bag easier to wipe down.

Aesthetics: Your diaper backpack of choice will likely be your go-to daily bag (so long, purse!). But the good thing is that there are plenty of super stylish options to pick from. Choose the one that catches your eye.

With so many options out there, it can be tough to narrow down the right one. To help you out, I scoured Amazon and found that these eight stylish, functional diapers bag backpacks are the best of the best.

1. Best Overall: Bag Nation Diaper Bag Backpack Bag Nation Diaper Bag Backpack Amazon | $60 See On Amazon Size: 17 by 14 by 7.5 inches This diaper bag backpack from Bag Nation boasts a near-perfect star-rating on Amazon among 4,000 and growing reviews. And those who have tried this pick noted that it’s stylish, durable, and extremely functional. Made of a water-resistant twill polyester, the bag features 14 different pockets that allow you to totally organize all of your baby’s stuff. One of the pockets is even insulated to keep bottles warm or cool, depending on your needs. The diaper bag comes with a changing pad and smaller organizer bag, and it has built-in straps that can easily be attached to your stroller. Choose from two colors: black or gray. And in the off-chance that your bag doesn't last as long as you need it, you can feel secure knowing it comes with a lifetime warranty from the manufacturer. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is the BEST diaper [bag] money could buy!! We looked at many others at the big box stores and this far surpasses in quality for the money. It has so many pockets which keeps everything organized, which is VERY important when you’re dealing with a little one on the go. We’ve been using it for 6 months now and it still looks great like the day we bought it."

2. Best Budget: HaloVa Diaper Bag Backpack HaloVa Diaper Bag Backpack Amazon | $29 See On Amazon Size: 18.4 by 12.6 by 1.4 inches Diaper bags can be costly, but at just around $30, this diaper bag backpack from HaloVa is an absolute steal. I know what you’re thinking: with that price, this bag must be cheaply made. But according to Amazon reviewers, that’s far from the truth. This pick has a solid 4.6-star rating on the site after thousands of reviews, a true testament to the fact that parents really like using this pick. This backpack has a wide mouth opening that allows for easy access to all of its contents. Multiple pockets ensure that you stay organized, and three pockets are even insulated to keep drinks warm or cool. The bag is made of a waterproof material, so cleanup is a breeze. Choose from 12 different solid color options, including red, sky blue, and heather gray. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "OMG I absolutely LOVE this bag!!!!!!!! I had been debating on ordering one as I see everyone has them and they're so cute.... I decided to order it to take on a trip we recently went on, so glad I did !! This bag has a ton of compartments that came in handy !! It is great quality, I wasn't really expecting it to be so great for the price but it has surpassed my expectations !! [...] Highly recommend this bag for anyone with kids or just to have in general !! Thinking of buying another in a different color as well !"

3. Easiest-To-Clean: JuJuBe B.F.F Convertible Diaper Backpack JuJuBe B.F.F Convertible Diaper Backpack Amazon | $176 See On Amazon Size: 14 by 6.5 by 12 inches Messes are inevitable when you have a little one, so why not choose a diaper bag backpack that’s especially easy to clean? That’s exactly what you’ll get with this pick from JuJuBe; it's machine-washable (win), but it also features a Teflon-treated exterior that's resistant to stains and a treated interior liner that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria, mold, and mildew (double win). Plus, crumb drains help to keep the bag clean. As if all of that wasn’t already amazing, this bag has one other super cool feature: it’s totally convertible, so you can wear it as a messenger bag or as a backpack with shoulder straps. This diaper bag has a good number of pockets for organization, including two insulated ones. It comes with a memory foam changing pad for easy diaper changes. Luggage feet help to keep the bottom of the bag from touching the ground. JuJuBe is a beloved diaper bag brand, so it makes sense why this pick has such rave reviews on Amazon; with a 4.4-star rating, reviewers love that this bag is both functional and cute. Choose from a variety of fun pattern options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This diaper bag is awesome! Went through a few other brand bags before I realized you get what you pay for. Holds everything I need for my growing baby. Beautiful pattern, high quality material, durable and easy to clean. Also like the different carry options as a backpack or shoulder bag. The Mom pocket fits my must-have items so I don’t need to carry a purse. Would highly recommend!"

5. Widest Opening: Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack Amazon | $56 See On Amazon Size: 14.25 by 6.25 by 14.75 inches I personally own this Skip Hop diaper bag backpack and can vouch for its functionality. My favorite part of this pick is the fact that the top of the bag opens up so incredibly wide, allowing you to easily see and organize all of its contents. The bag actually stays open on its own, too, which may not sound like a big deal, but trust me — when holding a baby and trying to organize the bag at the same time, this feature is everything. This pick has a variety of different pockets (including insulated bottle pockets) and built-in stroller straps. The included cushioned changing pad makes diaper changes a bit easier. The backpack straps are adjustable, which allow you to get a comfy fit. Choose from three different backpack colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "After my second child, I realized I needed something that would not only hold everything for 2 kids, but was also easy to find things, cute and comfortable as well. I love how this backpack opens up at the top like a grocery [bag], and not like your typical backpack. This really makes it easy to find things and also pack things. I also love the straps on the sides that make it easy to attach to the stroller. Great bag! I 'm glad I have it."

7. Best Tech: Mokaloo Diaper Bag Backpack Mokaloo Diaper Bag Backpack Amazon | $34 See On Amazon Size: 11.8 by 7.8 by 16.5 inches Never deal with a dead phone again; this Mokaloo Diaper bag backpack has a built-in USB charger, so you can easily power your device whenever you need. But the features don’t stop there. This lightweight backpack has 13 pockets total — two of which are insulated for bottles and another two that are waterproof for wet items — and shoulder straps that are padded and adjustable. Stroller straps allow you to easily attach the bag to your stroller if you’re tired of carrying it. Amazon reviewers are thrilled with this diaper backpack because it’s low-cost and highly functional; they gave the bag an impressive 4.7-star rating among 1,800 reviews. Choose from four different colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I’m so sad we’ve gone a whole year of having babies without this bag!!! It has so many great reviews, and they all point out exactly why it’s such a necessity—the zipper pocket in the back to easily access the stuff at the bottom of the bag, the wipe/tissue pocket on the side, a place to put a water bottle, insulated pockets to keep bottles, and a handy USB charging port. There really is a pocket for just about anything, and it feels nice to finally have a diaper bag that can be organized and not a total mess all the time!"

7. Most Stylish: Itzy Ritzy Diaper Bag Backpack Itzy Ritzy Diaper Bag Backpack Amazon | $160 See On Amazon Size: 10.5 by 7 by 18 inches This Itzy Ritzy diaper bag backpack is loaded with features that make this one of the most functional bags out there. A total of 17 pockets (yes, you read that right) make organization a number one with this pick — two insulated bottle pockets keep drinks warm or cool and an easy-access "parent pocket" keeps your essentials within reach. Rubber feet on the bottom of the bag allow it to stand upright. Coordinating stroller clips and an included changing pad are just two more features that you’ll find with this pick. All of this aside, can we just talk about the fact that this bag is stunning? It’s made of a high-quality vegan leather that's easy to wipe clean, and it comes in a bunch of different colors and designs so you'll be sure to find one that you love. Amazon reviewers are obsessed with this Itzy Ritzy backpack; the bag has more than 1,100 reviews on the site and an impressive 4.8-star rating overall. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Beautiful and functional bag. This bag has pockets of different sizes inside and out instead of being an abyss like other diaper bags. [...] The straps feel sturdy, strong, and has a good cushion to them so they won't dig into your shoulders. [...] The changing pad has good cushioning and the "head" and "toes" label are a nice touch too. [...] I am a second time mom and I know what I consider my necessities for a diaper bag for a 6 month old and I have a feeling this bag is going to last me several years. So far I am extremely thrilled and pleased with my bag!"

7. Most Compact: Idaho Jones Small Baby Backpack Diaper Bag Idaho Jones Small Baby Backpack Diaper Bag Amazon | $45 See On Amazon Size: 10 by 4.5 by 11.8 inches This Idaho Jones diaper bag backpack is sleek, stylish, and small, making it the perfect pick for when you don’t need to carry quite as much stuff, whether it's because your little one is a bit older or you simply don’t want to lug around a large bag on your next adventure. The best thing about this bag is that it's compact but still highly functional. The bag features an insulated bottle pocket, a velvet-lined phone pocket, a waterproof changing pad, and even stroller straps. Amazon reviewers love that they aren’t weighed down by a super bulky bag; this lightweight pick boasts an impressive 4.5-star rating on the site. As far as colors go, it only comes in classic black. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Toddler Mom here and if you're like me, looking for something small, cute, durable, stylish and a DIAPER BAG with a changing pad!!! THIS IS IT. Since we don't need to haul too much crap like in the first years, I needed something small that can fit my son's sippy cup, bottle, extra clothes, diapers and wipes and my stuff as well (wallet, keys, lipgloss). [...] It looks super fancy and I love the hanging stroller clips! I absolutely love that it's lightweight and it's so stylish that I want to wear it to work sans kid."