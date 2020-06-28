When it comes to picking out the best toddler shoes, it’s important to find a stabilizing pair that's flexible, supportive, and the right size for your kiddo so they can walk and play in comfort. The best shoes will also have textured outsoles (ideally made of rubber) in order to provide traction that prevents slips and falls. And, importantly, they should look really cute.

Before you buy shoes for your little one, it's vital to measure the length and width of their feet so that you can select a pair that truly fits. Toddler shoes typically come in sizes four to 10 (and sometimes in wide sizes for chubbier feet) and will usually be labeled as “toddler” or “walker” shoes (not to be confused with shoes that are labeled as “big kid” or “youth,” which are for older kids). Always reference each shoe brand’s size chart to ensure you select the appropriate size. You want to make sure that your kid’s toes have some wiggle room — there should be about a finger’s width of space between their foot and the end of the shoes.

Beyond fit, look for flexible shoes that will allow your little one’s feet to move naturally and comfortably. Additionally, shoes with molded footbeds or cushioning — made of EVA foam or a similar material — will provide a soft, supportive environment for your toddler's feet.

These eight pairs of shoes are perfect for toddlers, since they are ultra-comfortable and cute — and available in a wide variety of sizes. These picks cover a range of shoe types and aesthetics, so your little one always has the perfect pair for every occasion.

1. A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Toddler Sneakers Saucony Kids' Baby Jazz H&l-K Sneaker Amazon | $35 See On Amazon With more than 4,100 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, it’s clear that reviewers love these Saucony sneakers for their toddlers. The sneakers feature a lightweight EVA foam midsole that offers plenty of cushioning and support for your little one. The shoes are made of suede and mesh with a rubber outsole for traction. A hook and loop closure means the sneakers will be super easy to get on and off — a must for squirmy toddlers. The shoes come in a massive range of colors and patterns, making it a piece of cake to find a pair your toddler loves. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have a very active toddler who runs, jumps, skips, twirls, climbs, dances... and she needs a shoe to do these things in that is comfortable, lightweight, supportive, and also cute! This is the perfect shoe! She can put them on herself thanks to the velcro. They are grippy enough on the bottom to safely climb on playground equipment, or walk on slick floors. They offer a lot of support and she can wear them all day without complaining. They also match a lot of her outfits. I will probably be buying these again in the next size when its time." Toddler sizes: 4 to 12, including half and wide sizes

Also available in Little Kid sizing

2. A Sporty Toddler Sandal KEEN Kids' Seacamp II CNX-C Amazon | $50 See On Amazon Outdoor explorers will love rocking these sporty closed-toe shoes from KEEN on their next adventure. The shoes are ultra-comfortable, with an EVA foam footbed that provides plenty of support. They also feature a bungee system with an adjustable hook and loop strap for a perfect fit. A closed-toe front protects your little one's feet from injuries, and a rubber outsole with plenty of tread for superior traction. This pick boasts a solid 4.6-star rating on Amazon, among 2,300 and growing reviews. A lot of reviewers indicated that they were impressed that these shoes were so sturdy; they’ve held up through plenty of play time outside. This pair is also available in a massive range of colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Bought these last year for my 2 y/o, bought them again this year. They are just the best hybrid shoes. They support like a sneaker, but [breathe] like a sandal. They are no skid and are super comfy. They dry pretty quickly and look pretty much new even at the end of the season. My daughter has a wider [foot] where her toes are and these are comfortable for her. Will most definitely be buying another pair again for next summer. Great water/hiking/ summer shoe!" Toddler sizes: 4 to 10

Also available in Little Kid and Big Kid sizing

3. A Pair Of Colorful Toddler Rain Boots CROC Kids' Handle It-Rain Boot Amazon | $35 See On Amazon These brightly colored Croc rain boots are seriously the cutest. And with more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating overall, I think it’s safe to say that reviewers on the site agree. Beyond being adorable, this pick is actually super functional. Other rain boots can be heavy and clunky, but these are super lightweight and flexible, which makes walking in them a breeze. Oversized handles make the shoes easy to take on and off, and the sole's tread provides plenty of traction — a biggie for a shoe that will be primarily worn in wet weather. Oh and speaking of, the rain boots are (of course!) totally waterproof and available in eight colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are the best rain boots. We have been buying them for years as the kids grow. I don't think we will ever switch to a different brand, as long as they keep making them. The boots are squishy and comfy, made out of that squishy Crocks rubbery material, [not] the super-hard rubber of other brand's rain boots. They are easy for the kids to get on by themselves, and they stay on until the kids take them off. [...] They are easy to clean, and have good treads. The kids love wearing them in all kinds of weather, all year long. [...] I also like that they come in so many color choices. They enjoy picking out what color boots to get when it is time to buy the next size." Toddler sizes: 6 to 10

Also available in Little Kid sizing

4. A Pair Of Comfortable Toddler Dress Shoes See Kai Run Jane II Mary Jane Shoes Amazon | $40 See On Amazon Dress shoes for kids get a bad rap for being stiff and rigid, but these Mary Jane shoes from See Kai Run are different — the lightweight shoes have a supremely flexible outsole that allows your child's feet to move naturally and comfortably. They also feature a leather insole that conforms to the feet, plus a leather sock liner that keeps the shoes breathable. The rubber soles provide plenty of traction. Choose from four color options: black, black patent, gold, and white with cute silver detailing. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These shoes are wonderful. We bought them for my daughter’s shoe uniform. She is on her second pair-she outgrew the first one and they held up so well to daily use. She loves them and says they are very comfortable, and has no trouble running and playing at recess, too." Toddler sizes: 4 to 10, including some half sizes

Also available in Little Kid sizing

5. A Toddler Sandal That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Hoy Shoe Salt Water Sandals Amazon | $37 See On Amazon Toddler feet grow incredibly fast so you may as well invest in a pair of versatile shoes in order to maximize use for the small amount of time that they fit. These sandals from Hoy Shoe are the perfect option, since they're super easy to dress up or down, depending on the occasion. Heck, they are even water-friendly. The shoes are made of leather, including the lining and footbed that forms to the shape of your child’s feet with repeated wear. The ankle strap has a buckle closure to ensure a secure fit. A rubber sole provides great traction, too. Reviewers on Amazon were beyond impressed with these shoes, giving them a knockout 4.5-star rating overall, among 3,200 and growing reviews. The shoes are available in a whole slew of colors, ranging from neutrals to brights, metallics, and cheerful prints. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love the look and versatility of salt water sandals! My little 2 year old wears them all day, can run thru the sprinkler, or go to a birthday party and never take her shoes off. They stretch a little over time and I feel they run slightly big, but absolutely love them! They look so cute and I love that they aren't [too] dressy or casual so no matter what these shoes are perfect!" Toddler sizes: 3 to 10

Also available in Infant, Little Kid, and Big Kid sizing

6. A Pair Of Sturdy Toddler Boots Stride Rite SRTech Garett Boot Amazon | $50 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair of sturdy, yet comfortable boots for your toddler, these ones from Stride Ride are the way to go. The boots are made of a soft leather and feature a lightweight flexible outsole. Treads on the bottom help with traction, so your kiddo can explore and play without too losing their footing. This pick only comes in one neutral color with an outdoorsy aesthetic. However, it's available in wide and even extra-wide sizing, which helps to ensure a perfect fit. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these shoes for my little one. I first bought these shoes when he was a size 6, and I just bought them in a one size bigger. Very good quality, soft inside, and he runs/walks without tripping in these shoes. I bought so many different ones... but these are the best. I say this is a GREAT purchase." Toddler sizes: 4 to 7.5, including half, wide and extra-wide sizes

Also available in Little Kid sizing

7. A Pair Of Lightweight Slip-Ons Native Shoes Jefferson Amazon | $42 See On Amazon These slip-ons from Native Shoes have practically everything that you could want in a toddler shoe. Made of a lightweight foam material, they're water-friendly and fast drying, so your little one can wear them in all types of weather conditions. The shoes are perforated for breathability and even odor-resistant, unlike many synthetic shoes. The rubber sole provides plenty of traction, and a rubber toe caps adds some extra durability. This pick has certainly caught the eye of Amazon reviewers; they gave the slip-ons a solid 4.6-star rating on the site, among more than a thousand reviews. Choose from a range of colors, including bright and cheery yellow as well as neutrals like black, white, or gray. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I am a huge snob when it comes to my kids shoes. They have to be comfy, easy to put on, and cute. Natives check ALL of the boxes and more. I love all of the colors. Bright, neutral, light, dark, they have them all! [...] They hold up so well, season after season. I love that they are light weight, but comfortable and protective which is great for climbing, biking, walking, and all sorts of play. Another huge pro is that I chuck them in the washer when they get dirty, and they come out looking brand new. They are my go to shoe for my kids, and I'll be a forever customer!" Toddler sizes: 4 to 10

Also available in Little Kid and Big Kid sizing