When you're about to have a baby, pretty much everything surrounding the birth can start to take on special significance. Even the month itself can feel important, but in some cases that's true. In fact, the reasons why September babies are badass will make you proud to have a kid in the ninth month of the year. Really, these babies have a lot going for them for so many reasons, so it really is a special birth month.

Sure, it's also a busy month for most families, but September has a lot of positives. Cooler temperatures are finally arriving in many areas, and the general excitement for fall's arrival takes over. There are pumpkin spice lattes, sure, but also bonfires, hot homemade soups, and gorgeous changing leaves. It's a beautiful month to be born.

But there are also more concrete reasons to feel good about your September baby, as well. For the most part, your child will be one of the oldest kids in the classroom once school starts, and this comes with a ton of academic and even athletic benefits. Read on to learn about the many ways your kid is set to live an awesome life, thanks in part to that September birthday.

1 Great Academic Performance Wang He/Getty Images News/Getty Images It looks like your September baby is all set for success in school. In fact, children born in September tend to benefit academically when compared to kids born earlier in the year, as found in a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Being one of the older kids in class tends to have its benefits.

2 Well-Behaved It's possibly another upside of being one of the older kids in class. As it turns out, children born in September tend to be less likely to get incarcerated for juvenile crime, according to the NBER study.

3 Awesome Athleticism Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images This is good news for active families. Kids born in the autumn months may have a physical advantage over those born at other times of the year, according to a study from the Centre for Sports and Exercise Science at Esssex University, as reported in The Guardian. Maybe your little one will develop a real love of sport soon.

4 Autumn Birthdays It's such a wonderful time of year for birthday celebrations, too. Because autumn begins in September, your kid is all set for birthday parties during some of the most magical weather of all, as noted in The Old Farmer's Almanac. Pumpkin spice-flavored birthday cake is not out of the question, which is an amazing bonus.

5 Virgo Or Libra Signs Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're into astrology, then your baby's birth month is a positive sign. Babies born between August 23 and September 22 are Virgos. In general, people born under the Virgo sign tend to be practical, hardworking, and tender, as noted on Astrology Zodiac Signs. Libras, born from September 23 to October 22, are sociable, peaceful, and harmonious, as further explained by Astrology Zodiac Signs.

6 Back-To-School Season Your kid is born during back-to-school season, which is such an excellent time for new beginnings. He or she will start a new grade and turn a year older around the same time each year, which is handy.

7 Aster & Morning Glory Birth Flowers September babies get both the aster and morning glory as their birth flower, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. These are some seriously gorgeous blooms.

8 An Amazing Theme Song EarthWindandFireVEVO on YouTube Your kid's birth month just happens to share a name with the greatest song of all time. "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire is the jam that always delivers. Do you remember?