Casting is an integral part of any good movie or series — and maybe particularly for Hallmark movies. Without a stellar cast to sell the plot, are you really going to believe these two long-lost lovers are really going to find their way back to each other? A new Hallmark confection, set aboard a luxury yacht, is no different, but luckily the All Summer Long cast is up for the job.

All Summer Long follows Tia (Autumn Reeser) and her ex, Jake (Brennan Elliott) when Tia lands her dream job captaining a dining cruise, then learns Jake will be head chef on the same ship. Their relationship ended abruptly 12 years earlier, but both are left wondering if they'll be able to "navigate the sea, and each other." The two manage to get along (and maybe even reunite sparks), just as a huge snafu endangers the fate of the voyage. Jake and Tia must learn to work together to get through it, but whether it's enough to recapture what they once had, that remains to be seen.

So without further ado, here are all the actors in the latest Hallmark flick, since I'm sure you've been wondering where you've seen one or two of them before.

Anne Marie DeLuise DeLuise plays Julie on the Hallmark movie, and if she looks familiar, it's probably because she's been a prolific actor since the early '90s. She's appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows including Pretty Little Liars and Smallville.

Brennan Elliott Elliott stars opposite Reeser as new chef, ex-boyfriend, Jake on All Summer Long. He, too, has been cast in other Hallmark films, as well as TV shows like UnREAL, Criminal Minds, Rizzoli &Isles, and more. Seeing as Elliott's career began way back in 1991, you've probably caught this Alberta, Canada native's talent somewhere.

Peter DeLuise DeLuise, who, yes, is married to costar Anne Marie DeLuise, plays Roland on All Summer Long, though he is mostly known for Stargate SG-1 and 21 Jump Street, according to IMDb. He and wife have appeared in multiple projects together over the years. And since he also directed this film, perhaps their real-life love story gave it a little boost in the romance department.