I will admit to having a bit of an Amazon problem. It's the first place I look whenever I'm going to buy something, and since the Amazon store opened by my work, let's just say my paychecks have been getting lighter. When I was a new mom, they were a lifesaver. Everything came directly to my door, and I didn't have to worry about lugging it all over the city. Right now, they're having a huge baby sale, and you really shouldn't miss out if you're in the market. I found the best baby gear from the Amazon baby sale, and I think you'll agree that they are pretty phenomenal.
Baby gear gets really expensive really quickly. Between baby gates, strollers, play yards and carriers, it drains your bank account pretty quickly. That's why it's so important to bargain shop as much as possible, and Amazon's enormous baby sale is a great time to get what you need at a discount. They have everything you could possibly need for your little one, and you'll get all the benefits and convenience of Amazon. (My favorite are the reviews so I know what I'm buying is actually worth it.) So kick back, warm up your one-click finger, and prepare to shop.
1Baby Camera
FREDI Baby Monitor WiFi Wireless Camera 1080P HD Security Camera with Two-Way Talking, and Infrared Night Vision
Finally, a WiFi baby camera with all the bells and whistles for under $100. Just please make sure you view this on a secured WiFi connection so no one hacks into it.
2Body Pillow
Not everything about having a baby waits until the baby is born. Being pregnant can be a drag when you're trying to get comfortable, but this pillow supports your whole body — gigantic belly and all. Although it won't help you see your feet. Those are a thing of the past.
3Baby Gate
So in like, a week, only you and your partner will ever be able to open this gate, but it's still an important part of babyproofing your home, and it's really a bond you share only with your one true love. But it's worth it to give yourself peace of mind.
4High Chair
Ingenuity Trio 3-in-1 Highchair
This is a highchair that does everything it needs to without costing you all your coins. It's easy to clean and assemble, and don't worry, your baby can throw food over the edge from an $80 high chair just as easily as they can a $200 high chair.
5Playard
4Moms Breeze Classic Playard With Removable Bassinet
This playard is so easy to fold you can do it one-handed. I know this, because that's exactly how I folded it most times. My kids just didn't like to be put down at all. Therefore, I got good at parenting acrobatics.
6Stroller System
Safety 1st Riva 6-in-1 Flex Modular Travel System with Onboard 35 FLX Infant Car Seat and Base, Grey Canyon
This is an all-in-one. It has the stroller, the car seat, and the base. The stroller is quick release, so it's easy to put together when you lug it out of your trunk (minimal muttered swearing required), and you'll know for sure that your car seat will fit it the way it should.
7Convertible Car Seat
Britax Pinnacle ClickTight Harness-2-Booster Car Seat
My son had a Britax car seat and he tried everything he could to destroy it. He chewed on the straps, puked in it, had more than one nightmare diaper leak, and yanked on the fabric. A quick wash and it was always good as new. This updated version of the one he had will take a beating without beating your wallet.
8Jumperoo
Fisher Price Rainforest Jumparoo
Babies love Jumparoos. My kids spent hours in their jumparoos, happily bouncing while I cooked, cleaned, or generally just took a breather. They're a lifesaver.
9Umbrella Stroller
Maclaren Major Elite Transport Chair
I could not have survived without my Maclaren stroller. This may seem steep for an umbrella stroller, but these things are practically indestructible and Maclaren's service is impeccable if you ever have a problem. They are lighter than air and sturdy as iron.
10Really Fancy Monitor
Panasonic Video Baby Monitor with Remote Pan/Tilt/Zoom, Wide-Angle Lens, Extra Long Audio/Video Range, 2 Way Talk and Lullaby or White Noises
This monitor does everything but rock your baby to bed for you. It's super long range, has two-way talking, and the freaking thing has white noises that it will play to soothe your little one. Where was this gem when I had my kids?