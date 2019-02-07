I will admit to having a bit of an Amazon problem. It's the first place I look whenever I'm going to buy something, and since the Amazon store opened by my work, let's just say my paychecks have been getting lighter. When I was a new mom, they were a lifesaver. Everything came directly to my door, and I didn't have to worry about lugging it all over the city. Right now, they're having a huge baby sale, and you really shouldn't miss out if you're in the market. I found the best baby gear from the Amazon baby sale, and I think you'll agree that they are pretty phenomenal.

Baby gear gets really expensive really quickly. Between baby gates, strollers, play yards and carriers, it drains your bank account pretty quickly. That's why it's so important to bargain shop as much as possible, and Amazon's enormous baby sale is a great time to get what you need at a discount. They have everything you could possibly need for your little one, and you'll get all the benefits and convenience of Amazon. (My favorite are the reviews so I know what I'm buying is actually worth it.) So kick back, warm up your one-click finger, and prepare to shop.

2 Body Pillow Pregnancy Support Pillow $58 $42 Amazon Not everything about having a baby waits until the baby is born. Being pregnant can be a drag when you're trying to get comfortable, but this pillow supports your whole body — gigantic belly and all. Although it won't help you see your feet. Those are a thing of the past. SEE ON AMAZON

3 Baby Gate Baby Gate Safety 1st $70 $53 Amazon So in like, a week, only you and your partner will ever be able to open this gate, but it's still an important part of babyproofing your home, and it's really a bond you share only with your one true love. But it's worth it to give yourself peace of mind. SEE ON AMAZON

4 High Chair Ingenuity Trio 3-in-1 Highchair $100 $77 Amazon This is a highchair that does everything it needs to without costing you all your coins. It's easy to clean and assemble, and don't worry, your baby can throw food over the edge from an $80 high chair just as easily as they can a $200 high chair. SEE ON AMAZON

7 Convertible Car Seat Britax Pinnacle ClickTight Harness-2-Booster Car Seat $310 $260 Amazon My son had a Britax car seat and he tried everything he could to destroy it. He chewed on the straps, puked in it, had more than one nightmare diaper leak, and yanked on the fabric. A quick wash and it was always good as new. This updated version of the one he had will take a beating without beating your wallet. SEE ON AMAZON