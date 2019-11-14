'The Amazon Coat' Is Available In A Kid-Sized Version, Just In Time For Winter

If your child's winter coat needs an update, then look no further. Now the best-selling "Amazon coat" is available in a kid-sized version, and it's every bit as cute as the original. Warm, puffy, and packed with tons of handy pockets, this style of coat is a fan favorite for a reason.

Although the kid's version of this coat is still a recent development, the Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat is already the top new release in the Girls' Outdoor Recreation Down & Alternative Outerwear category of clothes on Amazon. Suitable for kids of any gender, the coat is available in black, green, navy, and red shades. Sizes run from 4-5 through 11-12 years, so kids of many ages can enjoy the trendy outerwear. Like the adult version, this kid-sized coat is made from windproof and water-resistant fabric and stuffed with insulating duck down. It also features a fleece-lined hood to keep those ears warm. Lastly, the kid's coat has plenty of giant, zippered pockets, giving this scaled-down version the same features that made the adult coat so cool. Chances are, this over-sized, puffy coat will also become quite a common sight on your playgrounds and schools any time the temps drop low.

Before getting the kid coat, it helps to know a little more about the adult version that's so wildly popular. Billed as a top bestseller in the down jackets and parkas category on Amazon, the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket ($140, Amazon) has become the "it" coat for cold weather wear. In addition to its 7,000+ Amazon reviews, it's also been referred to as the "Amazon Coat That’s Taken Over the Upper East Side" by The Strategist. Fans simply refer to it as "the Amazon coat," reported Glamour, and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down. With its oversized, puffy style and abundance of zippered pockets, it's a cool, functional piece of winter wear that people everywhere seem to love.