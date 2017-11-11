The Applebee's Order That Could Help Increase Your Milk Supply

If there's one thing I've learned about parenthood it's that shortcuts are few and far between. In fact, nearly every time I've tried to MacGyver a sticky (sometimes literally) parenting problem, I end up with a lot of exerted energy and nothing to show for it. So when it came to breastfeeding, it wasn't about finding a quick hack — I just wanted something to help boost my production of breast milk. If you're in a similar situation, you might want to check out the Applebee's order that could increase your milk supply. Even if you're skeptical, a meal that doesn't involve cooking or dirty dishes is always a win in my book.

If you're wondering how certain ingredients are supposed to help you out in the lactation department, it's pretty straight forward. The same way you need to eat food to create energy for your body to function well, there's a similar belief that consuming certain items can specifically aid in maximizing your body's ability to produce a substantial breast milk supply. To put it in technical terms, the American Pregnancy Association (APA) recently reported that "if your milk supply is low, you might want to try using a natural galactogogue to help increase your milk production." The APA further explained that the term galactogogue simply refers to a certain group of herbs, vegetables, and grains which have been historically used to boost lactation.

Since you're likely to get weird looks from your server if you ask for a heaping serving of galactogogues, you're better off ordering Applebee's pepper-crusted sirloin with whole grains, a meal that could increase your milk supply. If you really want to kick it up a notch, you could also order a side of their garlic mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, or garlic green beans. What makes this order so great for super charging your breast milk supply is that it includes a variety of galactogogues. Aside from sounding like a vaguely futuristic race of aliens, you’re probably curious as to what kinds of ingredients are considered to be actual galactogogues. Thankfully, there is a long list of delicious foods and spices to choose from when you’re looking to incorporate some breast milk-friendly items into your dietary habits.

Though some herbs tend to be a little more obscure (I’m looking at you, goat’s rue and blessed thistle), the majority of galactogogues are easily available at your local grocer and are typically quite affordable, too. For instance, according to The Kitchn, some of the most common galactogoue ingredients are believed to be, "whole grains, dark, leafy greens, garlic, nuts and seeds." With that knowledge in mind, it seems that the steak accompanied by whole grains and spinach checks quite a few items off that list. Plus, with the addition of sides like their broccoli, green beans, or garlic mashed potatoes, you're adding even more galactogogues to your meal. Better yet, you can order this to go or enjoy a dine-in experience — the choice is yours.

It’s also good to remember that, as a breastfeeding mother, you still need to take care of yourself, too. One of the ways you can do this is by making sure you’re taking in enough calories. According to the medical experts at BabyCenter, “in general, most women who are breastfeeding need about 500 calories more than moms who aren't — that's a total of 2,000 to 2,500 calories per day.” But the same article also warned that you shouldn’t get too caught up in the number game. At the end of the day, if you’re happy and healthy, then that’s the best thing you can do for your baby.

