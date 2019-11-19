The Artifact Uprising Baby Book Is A Chic Way To Tell Your Child's Story — EXCLUSIVE

You are the memory keeper of your family. You're the diligent note-taker, the one that documents all your baby's milestones. It's a big job, and having beautiful supplies like Artifact Uprising's The Story of You baby book can help. Known for their high quality printing of photo gifts, cards, and books, the company exists with the mantra that "we create joy by helping you honor the meaningful in your life." Isn't that lovely? As an example, The Story of You aims to keep recording simple with a focus on baby's everyday moments rather than typical milestones. With this baby book, gone is the pressure of detailing every measurement and specific date, and instead, you'll be celebrating the beauty in the little moments that are often taken for granted. The album also makes a wonderful keepsake for your child.

Offering a premium, fabric bound cover, you have the option of choosing from seven colors: smoke, blush, olive, midnight blue, mist blue, lavender, or honeycomb, and a gold or copper foil depending on which color you choose. And while any of these muted color options are just begging to be put on your coffee table, the title (oh the title!) is what really gets me: foil stamped on the cover and spine, the book reads, "Here Begins The Story of You." (Swoon.) Inside, you’ll find premium quality papers and four-ring, binder style binding, which makes it simple to remove or rearrange pages as needed. Again, keeping it simple is a recurring theme with this baby book.

The Story of You keeps things easy with a chapter-based scrapbook album format, and you have the ability to customize the premium quality pages of baby's book with written memories, photos, and mementos of your own. Each page provides engaging prompts, convenient pockets, and interactive add-ons, and the book includes Artifact Uprising's recommended pen and adhesive for keeping baby's album in the best shape possible. A print credit for a set of 10 everyday prints is another added bonus. When you receive your book in the mail, you can register with Artifact Uprising and they will also send you photo tips and ideas for making the most of your book. If you have an iPhone, use the Artifact Uprising iOS app to connect directly to your Instagram or camera roll to create prints in minutes.

Here's where I begrudgingly admit that I still have not finished my children's baby books, and I wish something like The Story of You had been around when my kids were tiny. While I started books for both of my girls, I can't say either is fully complete, and quite honestly, I'm not sure if I have the measurements or dates right on every single milestone. I was simply too tired and too worried about my daughters' next feeding or nap to find time to make sure their baby books were perfect. But the importance of memory keeping simply can't be understated, and it looks like Artifact Uprising gets it with this beautiful book.