You are the memory keeper of your family. You're the diligent note-taker, the one that documents all your family's adventures. It's a big job, and having beautiful supplies like Artifact Uprising's The Stories We Tell scrapbook album can help. Known for their high quality printing of photo gifts, cards, and books, the company exists with the mantra that "we create joy by helping you honor the meaningful in your life." Isn't that lovely? As an example, The Stories We Tell aims to keep recording simple with a focus on life's everyday moments and sweet adventures. Gone is the pressure of detailing every specific date and family milestone — instead, you'll be celebrating the beauty in the little moments that are often taken for granted.

Offering a premium, fabric bound cover, you have the option of choosing from seven colors: midnight, smoke, oatmeal, seamist, and terracotta with a gold, copper, or silver foil depending on which color you choose. And while any of these muted color options are just begging to be put on your coffee table, the title (oh the title!) is what really gets me: foil stamped on the cover and spine, the book reads, "The Stories We Tell." (Swoon.) Inside, you’ll find premium quality papers and four-ring, binder style binding, which makes it simple to remove or rearrange pages as needed.

The Stories We Tell keeps things easy with a chapter-based scrapbook album format, and you have the ability to customize the premium quality pages of with written memories, photos, and mementos of your own. There are convenient pockets, envelopes, and interactive add-ons, and the book includes Artifact Uprising's recommended pen and adhesive for keeping the album in the best shape possible. A print credit for a set of 10 everyday prints is another added bonus. If you have an iPhone, use the Artifact Uprising iOS app to connect directly to your Instagram or camera roll to create prints in minutes.

Here's where I begrudgingly admit that I still have not finished my children's baby books, and I need something like The Stories We Tell to preserve our family memories. The importance of memory keeping simply can't be understated, and it looks like Artifact Uprising gets it with this beautiful book.