If you don't know who the StoryBots are it's time to learn. The show returns for Season 3 on Netflix Aug. 2 and the Ask The StoryBots Season 3 guest stars are total A-listers that neither you nor your kids are going to want to miss.

The show has already won Emmys including Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program — because brothers Gregg and Evan Spiridellis decided that kids content on TV needed an upgrade.

"That was the whole genesis for starting StoryBots as Evan and I had young kids at the time and Pixar and Disney had these amazing films that were for both for parents and kids but there was nothing like that in children's television," Gregg Spiridellis told USA Today.

The show started as a YouTube series and as it gained steam and popularity was eventually picked up by Netflix. In Season 3, stars like John Legend, Jennifer Garner, Alyssa Milano, Jason Sudeikis, and Zoe Saldana are helping the Bots answer kids most pressing questions like: How do you make music? Where does chocolate come from? And, what happens when you flush the toilet?

If you're as excited about Ask The StoryBots Season 3 as I am that means you want to know who's appearing on the show and what they'll be teaching.

John Legend It should come as no surprise that 10-time Grammy winner John Legend answers the question, "How Do You Make Music?"

Jason Sudeikis Netflix Sudeikis answers "What Happens When You Flush The Toilet?" This is an important question! But it is also hilarious so it makes sense that an SNL alum is answering.

Tony Hale Tony Hale answers "Why Do I Have To Recycle?" Recycling is what helps Forky, Hale's character in Toy Story 4 stay alive, so this makes sense. Hopefully StoryBots and Hale will help get a new generation on board with saving the planet.

Alyssa Milano I have the biggest sweet tooth of anyone I know, so this one might be my personal favorite. Alyssa Milano answers, "Where Does Chocolate Come From?" The actress isn't a dessert chef or anything but she does have a major sweet tooth.

Maria Bamford If you've ever been in the optometrist's office and wondered to yourself exactly how your eyeballs actually work then you should tune in as comedian Maria Bamford explains "How Do Eyes See?"

Zoe Saldana Netflix Zoe Saldana is not actually an astronomer, but she gives kids an "out of this world" explanation of "Where Do Planets Come From?" See what I did there?