The 'Avengers: Infinity War' Post-Credits Scene Will Make You Wish It Was Already 2019

Warning: Avengers: Infinity War spoilers ahead! If you were hoping that the latest Marvel film would culminate in good triumphing over evil, then prepare to be sorely disappointed. After Thanos successfully retrieved all six Infinity Stones, a snap of his fingers wiped out half of the world's population, including many of our beloved heroes. Watching characters like T'Challa crumble into dust was shocking, and left many viewers hoping to find answers in the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene. Yet even that only provided a glimmer of hope.

The scene centered around Nick Fury and Maria Hill as they both witnessed first hand the ramifications of Thanos' genocide. Hill was the first to disintegrate, followed shortly by Fury. However, before bit the dust (quite literally), he managed to send a SOS message to someone for help with a trusty beeper. Viewers weren't able to see what the message said, though the symbol that appeared on the screen left no room for misinterpretation. The image was that of a star, a shape that can be found on Captain Marvel's superhero outfit. That's right, my friends — Fury's final call in his hour of need was to Captain Marvel, which indicates that she will have a big role to play in Avengers 4. In fact, she could be the one who brings most of our heroes back to life.

The fourth and final Avengers movie isn't set to hit theaters until May 3, 2019, so we're going to have to wait a long time before getting some answers about what her role in all of this will be. That being said, Captain Marvel's own movie will be coming out a few months prior to that on March 6, 2019, which could help further tie the two stories together. Either way, she seems to be the Avengers' only hope in taking Thanos down for good. How, you may ask? Well, one very likely option comes to mind.

Since one of the stones in Thanos' possession is the Time Stone, which previously belonged to Doctor Strange, that means it can be used to go back in time. Thanos wouldn't want to do that, of course, since he seemed pretty pleased with himself by the end of the movie. But if Captain Marvel is able to get her hands on it, then she could go back and stop him from obtaining all of the stones in the first place.

One moment that Marvel fans should definitely key in on is the final conversation between Tony Stark and Doctor Strange had before Strange disappeared into nothing. Tony asked why he gave Thanos the stone, and Strange said that it had to be done. Why? Perhaps when he looked into the future and saw the many possible outcomes, he realized this was the only option that could result in them winning. Maybe he knew they all had to die in order to be saved later on by Captain Marvel. Granted, this is all just pure speculation on my part, but it's definitely an interesting point to consider.

President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, recently spoke with Variety about the fact that the film Captain Marvel will take place in the '90s. Could it be that Fury was using a beeper in order to somehow contact her in the past? There could be something back during her time that he wants her to alter so that these events never took place. Bringing various timelines into the equation could get a little too confusing even for Marvel fans, but you never know. Fans will just have to wait until Captain Marvel debuts on March 6, 2019 to know how these stories will intertwine.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.