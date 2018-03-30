You'd be fairly hard pressed to find a holiday that doesn't have some kind of shopping occasion associated with it. Now don't get me wrong — there's absolutely nothing wrong with taking advantage of these celebratory deals. In fact, Easter sales are a great chance to stock up on everything your little one's wardrobe needs. That's why you'll love to see the best deals Baby Gap Easter sale, because spring savings are here.

When I hear that a certain store or brand is offering store- or site-wide deals, I hop (pun intended) on over to seize the opportunity of scooping up some seriously deep discounts on items that may not normally go on sale. From outerwear and shoes to wardrobe basics and things they'll grow into, the Easter sale at Baby Gap truly has it all. So what kind of deals are they offering and on what can you use them?

First off, the savings apply to the whole family of Gap brands (Baby Gap, The Gap, Gap Body, and more). For an online exclusive deal, you can use the code SPRING to receive an extra 20 percent off sale items, which are already marked down to up to half off. If you're looking to participate in Baby Gap's "Fill Your Basket Event" in stores, get 50 percent off of your purchase from March 23 through April 1. Plus, they're offering a great way to earn Gap Cash ($20 for every $50 or more you spend through April 4). Of course this is just the tip of the proverbial savings iceberg, so check out what kinds of things you should get at the upcoming Baby Gap Easter sale.

Floral Frocks Baby Gap Navy Print Corduroy Jumper (was: $30) now: $15, Baby Gap To me, nothing says spring has sprung like a fabulously floral frock. If your child loves a good garden-themed outfit, like this navy print corduroy jumper, then you'll definitely want to stock up during Baby Gap's Easter sales event.

Seasonal Sweaters Baby Gap Modern Red Whale Garter Hoodie Sweater (was: $40) now: $20, Baby Gap For the most part, spring signals the shift towards warmer weather. But that doesn't mean you should ignore bargains like this adorable gender-neutral hoodie sweater, just yet. Even though the coldest days of the year are likely behind you, you can save big time by purchasing for your child's clothing next year in a larger size.

Practical Pants Baby Gap Gray Camo Side-Stripe Logo Active Pants (was: $25) now: $9, Baby Gap My son grows like a weed and seems to grow out of every single pair of pants he owns all at once. So if your kiddo is anything like mine is, then you'll definitely want to stock up on practical pants, like these gray camo side-stripe logo active pants.

Cute Kicks Baby Gap Navy Heather Bunny Slip-On Sneakers (was: $25) now: $10, Baby Gap Speaking of Easter, how cute are these baby bunny slip-on sneakers from the Baby Gap holiday sale? Anything that features a furry friend with ears on it is a must-have for your little one's closet, in my humble opinion.