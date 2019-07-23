The Bachelor is arguably one of the most popular reality TV franchises on television, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. The current season of The Bachelorette is still airing, meaning viewers can get their fix by tuning in to ABC on Mondays. Soon, however, The Bachelor will bring viewers a whole new way to experience the show they love with other super fans. The Bachelor Live on Stage is hitting the road this winter with beloved former Bachelor, Ben Higgins, at the helm. The show will bring a season's worth of drama in a single night, allowing fans to live out their Bachelor fantasies — rose ceremony and all. Although it's still a ways away, The Bachelor Live on Stage tour dates will give you something to look forward to after The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise come to an end this year.

The Bachelor Live on Stage will introduce handsome local bachelors to women looking for love, according to a release about the show. Forget endless swiping on Tinder. The show will bring the cream of the crop to the forefront, and even get those potentially awkward first dates out of the way. Audience members will have the chance to participate (or watch from the comfort of their seats) as the bachelor in question gives out his first impression rose, participates in group date challenges, and even goes on a one-on-one with a lucky lady of his choosing, the release states.

Higgins will be there to guide said bachelor on his journey, and honestly... who better to drive the ship? The night may just end in lasting love — because as Bachelor Nation knows, anything could happen.

The show kicks off in February 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. The Bachelor Live on Stage will then travel around through North America, hopefully matching a few lucky bachelors and bachelorettes. Naturally, tickets are going to be in high demand, so be sure you get your hands on them for your city or a city near you. Tickets go on sale July 26, and you can check out the full list of tour dates below.

The Bachelor Live on Stage Tour Dates

Feb. 13, 2020: Mesa Arts Center (Mesa, Arizona)

Feb. 15, 2020: Grand Sierra Resort (Reno, Nevada)

Feb. 16, 2020: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (Santa Rosa, California)

Feb. 17, 2020: Rabobank Theater (Bakersfield, California)

Feb. 18, 2020: San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (San Jose, California)

Feb. 19, 2020: Gallo Center for the Arts (Modesto, California)

Feb. 21, 2020: Eccles Theater - Delta Hall (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Feb. 23, 2020: The Buell Theatre (Denver, Colorado)

Feb. 26, 2020: Centennial Hall (Tucson, Arizona)

Feb. 27, 2020: Civc Center (San Diego, California)

Feb. 28, 2020: The Theatre at Ace Hotel (Los Angeles, California)

March 3, 2020: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (Portland, Oregon)

March 4, 2020: Hult Center (Eugene, Oregon)

March 5, 2020: Morrison Center (Boise, Idaho)

March 6, 2020: Toyota Center (Kennewick, Wash.)

March 7, 2020: Paramount Theatre (Seattle, Wash.)

March 8, 2020: First Interstate Center for the Arts (Spokane, Wash.)

March 11, 2020: State Theatre Minneapolis (Minneapolis, Minn.)

March 12, 2020: Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland (Kansas City, Missouri)

March 13, 2020: Fabulous Fox Theatre (St. Louis, Missouri)

March 14, 2020: Cadillac Palace Theatre (Chicago, Ill.)

March 15, 2020: The Riverside Theatre (Milwaukee, Wis.)

March 17, 2020: Palace Theatre (Columbus, OH)

March 18, 2020: Modell Lyric (Baltimore, MD)

March 19, 2020: American Music Theatre (Lancaster, Penn.)

March 20, 2020: The MET Philadelphia (Philadelphia, Penn.)

March 21, 2020: Beacon Theatre (New York, NY)

March 22, 2020: The Theatre at MGM National Harbor (Oxon Hills, MD)

March 24, 2020: Palace Theatre (Albany, NY)

Mach 25, 2020: Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, CT)

March 26, 2020: Mayo Performing Arts Center (Morristown, NJ)

March 27, 2020: Wang Theatre (Boston, MA)

March 28, 2020: Providence Performing Arts Center (Providence, RI)

March 29, 2020: Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH)

April 1, 2020: The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater (Syracuse, NY)

April 2, 2020: Auditorium Theatre (Rochester, NY)

April 3, 2020: Playhouse Square — Keybank State Theatre (Cleveland, OH)

April 4, 2020: Fox Theatre Detroit (Detroit, MI)

April 5, 2020: Devos Performance Hall (Grand Rapids, MI)

April 21, 2020: Clowes Memorial Hall (Indianapolis, Indiana)

April 22, 2020: Eku Center for the Arts (Richmond, VA)

April 23, 2020: The Berglund Center (Roanoke, VA)

April 24, 2020: Ferguson Center for the Arts (Newport News, VA)

April 25, 2020: DPAC (Durham, NC)

April 26, 2020: Tennessee Theatre (Knoxville, Tenn.)

April 28, 2020: Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College (Wilmington, DE)

April 29, 2020: Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts (Greensboro, NC)

April 30, 2020: North Charleston PAC (North Charleston, SC)

May 1, 2020: Koger Center (Columbia, SC)

May 2, 2020: Tennessee Theatre (Nashville, Tenn.)

May 3, 2020: BJCC (Birmingham, AL)

May 5, 2020: Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW (Fort Meyers, FL)

May 6, 2020: Kravis Center (West Palm Beach, FL)

May 7, 2020: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (Sarasota, FL)

May 8, 2020: Ruth Eckerd Hall (Clearwater, FL)

May 9, 2020: King Center for the Performing Arts (Melbourne, FL)

May 10, 2020: Florida Theatre (Jacksonville, FL)

May 12, 2020: Fox Theatre Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

May 13, 2020: Mahalia Jackson Theater (New Orleans, LA)

May 14, 2020: Smart Financial Centre (Sugar Land, TX)

May 15, 2020: Majestic Theatre (San Antonia, TX)

May 16, 2020: The Theatre at Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX)

May 17, 2020: Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater (Austin, TX)

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison announced The Bachelor Live on Stage during Monday's Men Tell All episode, according to PEOPLE. He confirmed a few details about the show, teasing the opportunity for Bachelor Nation to experience The Bachelor for themselves.

"I have some exciting news for you, Bachelor Nation. We're about the launch an exciting new way to experience The Bachelor. It's called Bachelor Live on Stage, hosted by Ben Higgins! And it's coming to a city near you. If you've ever wondered what it's like to be on The Bachelor, then, this is your chance."

The tour's website teases "all the drama, the gossip and the romance of your favorite TV show in the one delightful evening for the ultimate fan party." The live show will feature appearances from "previous Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites" who will "serve as your hosts."

"For the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony," the site states.

Getting on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette isn't easy, but now you can experience the franchises for yourself with other fans. Who knows, you may just meet the love of your life. If not, at least you'll have the memories of a fun night out.