'The Bachelor Winter Games' Cast & Premiere Date Reveals The Familiar Faces Fans Will Soon Be Seeing Again

Everyone, it is here. I'm talking, of course, about the latest spinoff of The Bachelor series, which has just revealed which contestants will be taking part and maybe finding love in a small Vermont town. The Bachelor: Winter Games cast and premiere date reveals all (or at least, most) of the contestants everyone can look forward to seeing, as well as exactly how long you'll have to wait for the sure-to-be ridiculous season. The good news is that the cast includes some of your favorite people from this highly anticipated show. I love Bachelor in Paradise more than almost any other reality program, so I have high hopes that Winter Games will be just as amazing.

From the United States, the male contestants are as follows: Ben Higgins, the lead of his own season; Dean Unglert, from Rachel Lindsay's season; Eric Bigger, Rachel's season; Jamey Kocan, Rachel's season, Josiah Graham, Rachel's season; Luke Pell from JoJo Fletcher's season; and Michael Garofola from Desiree Hartsock Siegfried's season.

That is an interesting group of guys. Except for Jamey, who I honestly do not remember at all. There are a lot fewer women from the United States competing for the gold metal in the game of love this winter. They are Ashley Ioconetti from Chris Soules' season (but most famously from Bachelor in Paradise); Clare Crawley from Juan Pablo Galavis' season; and Lesley Murphy from Sean Lowe's season. Here's the full U.S. list below:

Ben, 29, The Bachelor Season 20

Dean, 26, The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)

Eric, 29, The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)

Jamey, 33, The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)

Josiah, 29, The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)

Luke, 33, The Bachelorette Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher)

Michael, 37, The Bachelorette Season 9 (Desiree Hartsock Siegfried)

Ashley I., 29, The Bachelor Season 19 (Chris Soules)

Clare, 36, The Bachelor Season 18 (Juan Pablo Galavis)

Lesley, 30, The Bachelor Season 17 (Sean Lowe)

I think I am probably most excited to see where this journey takes Ben Higgins, though. Ben, who starred in his own season of the show, got engaged to Lauren Bushnell, though the couple split up in the summer of this year. Also, former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, who is now happily engaged to Jordan Rodgers, will be making a guest appearance. I am literally on the edge of my seat to see how/if she and her ex Ben interact.

Ashley I. is always a good time on these shows, though I'm disappointed that Jared Haibon — a man she has tried to start a relationship with on two consecutive seasons of Bachelor in Paradise — will not be there. Dean's presence as part of the cast apparently means that he did not end up making things work with Kristina Schulman, who he started dating on Bachelor in Paradise before utterly blowing everything by also going after Danielle Lombard. He's said to People about Schulman, "We’re working on things to see if there is a future there." Um, apparently not.

One face I was kind of expecting to see and am now kind of disappointed I won't be seeing is Peter Kraus. Peter, of course, was Rachel's second choice and was widely speculated to be the next Bachelor before the powers that be at ABC threw all of us for a loop and made Arie Luyendyk Jr. the star. Maybe he will show up later and it just hasn't been announced yet. A girl can dream. I just want that guy to find the love he deserves at this point.

But wait, I haven't covered the international contingent yet! In the spirit of the Olympics, The Bachelor: Winter Games will also feature contestants from other countries on the show. You can find all of their names below:

Benoit, 31, The Bachelorette Season 1 (Canada)

Christian, 34, The Bachelorette Season 1 (Switzerland and Germany)

Courtney, 31, The Bachelorette Season 2 (Australia)

Jordan, 34, The Bachelor Season 2 (New Zealand)

Kevin, 33, The Bachelorette Season 1 (Canada)

Ally, 24, The Bachelor Season 3 (New Zealand)

Jenny, 34, The Bachelor Season 1 (Finland)

Laura, 29, The Bachelor Season 1 (United Kingdom)

Lily, 21, The Bachelor Season 3 (New Zealand)

Nastassia, 26, The Bachelor Season 3 (Sweden)

Rebecca, 26, The Bachelor Season 3 (Sweden)

Tiffany, 31, The Bachelor Season 4 (Australia)

Yuki, 21, The Bachelor Season 1 (Japan)

Zoe, 25, The Bachelor Season 1 (China)

The show will air over four episodes, debuting on Feb. 13, just in time for Valentine's Day. I could not be more excited.

