'The Bachelorette' Recap Episode Was Not A Hit With Fans On Twitter
After another installment of Luke P. drama in Week 6, The Bachelorette took a break from your regularly scheduled programming to do something different. It left the Latvia behind for a sit-down interview between Hannah B. and Chris Harrison in which they regurgitated everything viewers had already seen in the previous hour. And The Bachelorette recap episode was not a hit with fans on Twitter, as these reactions prove.
Many fans criticized the sudden swerve as a complete waste of time, though it didn't help that it followed on the heels of an already-frustrating episode. Fans were ready to say goodbye to Luke — as were the rest of the men in the house — but Hannah just couldn't seem to let him go. She was just as exhausted by all the squabbling as viewers may have been, though. It led to her giving all of her suitors a dressing-down after chugging some champagne, but apparently that didn't address the issue enough. The Bachelorette felt it had to do an in-depth analysis of events the audience had quite literally seen play out mere moments before. And that's where everyone's patience was truly tested, which resulted in some serious Twitter venting.
I don't know if Chris Harrison's girlfriend would be on board with this Twitter user's shipping preferences. But he and Hannah sure do have a lot to talk about!
Somebody got played, that's for sure.
It's like your own personal version of Russian Doll: reliving the same Bachelorette episode over and over again, with only minor differences!
Considering the backlash against the mid-episode interview was swift and harsh, I doubt the show will be trying that format again in the future. Save all the sit-downs for the After the Final Rose special instead.
Uh, constructive criticism is a good thing, right? Let's write off all these tweets as some friendly, helpful advice about what the audience is looking for from this show.
Every episode of a TV show can't be a gem; there's bound to be a dud or two once in a while. Fans can stay positive, and hope that The Bachelorette gets back on track as Hannah's journey to find love continues.