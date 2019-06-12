'The Bachelorette's Rachel & Bryan's Wedding Registry Is Full Of Newlywed Essentials

Diving into married life isn't easy. There are loose ends to tie up with the wedding, logistics to sort out, and eventualities to plan for. The latter is made a little easier by the wedding registry, which most couples set up before their big day. There is no right or wrong way to create a wedding registry — some couples fill it with things they want, disregarding practicality, while others opt to stay sensible. For instance, The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's wedding registry is full of newlywed essentials every couple needs to start their lives together.

It's not easy to know what you'll need, but if you're looking for some inspo, Lindsay and Abasolo's registry is impressively comprehensive. According to The Knot Registry, the couple's list is full of practical kitchen items, homewares, furniture pieces, and even a honeymoon fund. Lindsay and Abasolo also included non-tangible items on their registry. For instance, they featured a link to donate to the Alzheimer's Association, because Lindsay said the disease "has affected a number of people" in her family.

Discussing some of her choices, the former ABC TV personalities are asking wedding guests for an Instant Pot "to make cooking as easy as possible," a Vitamix blender, monogramed towels, matching robes, a chic desk, and more, such as a Cooking Class for Two.

Lindsay went on to reveal a nod to her days on The Bachelor on the registry; it's not only an adorable callback, but a Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Stick Vacuum is an important addition to any newlywed's home.

"When I was on The Bachelor, there was a video of me vacuuming with the Dyson. That was my sister's vacuum and I thought to myself, 'You know what? I'm going to put this on my registry because that's how the world met me at first — dancing with a vacuum," she told The Knot.

Lindsay and Abasolo are due to tie the knot this summer, according to Entertainment Tonight, and the bride-to-be the outlet in January that she had a dress, picked a location, and set a date, though she wasn't ready to reveal any of that information to the world. She did, however, share that the wedding would be taking place somewhere a bit "warmer."

"It will be a destination wedding in a warmer location, closer to Colombia, where Bryan's from, but it's not in Colombia," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

The couple's wedding will not be televised. Lindsay told Us Weekly in February she thought at first that it would be, but was later told otherwise. "Originally, I thought it was going to be a televised wedding. I think I just thought it just came with the deal, 'Oh, you two work?Televised wedding,'" she told Us Weekly at the time. "But it's not that simple. So it's not going to be televised and it will be filmed and maybe we'll release it to the fans or do it with some outlet, but it won't be, like, a special that you've seen in the past."

Bachelorette couple Lindsay and Abasolo are a whole new brand of relationship goals. Not only are they absolutely adorable, but they take a practical approach to marriage. Their approach to one another, and married life in general, is admirable. Fans can't wait for these two to tie the knot and start their life together.