If the whole world was going to eventually see your wedding photos where would you go to make it special? The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham married in a romantic setting in Maui on Jan. 12 in a slight twist on the beach wedding theme.

The real estate agent and former race car driver told The View, "It’s not your typical beach wedding," according to Us Weekly. He said the setting had a "beautiful, old-world feel, with lots of vines and greenery." The magazine published the first photo from the event, taken by wedding photography expert Matias Ezcurra, which the outlet reported was held at Haiku Mill with about 100 guests in attendance.

In the picture, the couple kiss while their friends and family members look on and applaud. Burnham held a huge white bouquet, which partially covered her gorgeous embroidered gown. Luyendyk wore a classic black suit.

Several Bachelor Nation members attended the event, which Chris Harrison officiated, according to Today. Spotted among the guests were Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Seinne Fleming, and Marikh Mathias. Bachelor contestant Maquel Cooper was one of Burnham’s bridesmaids, the outlet reported.

The couple got engaged just 10 months ago on The Bachelor’s special After The Final Rose.

It was a controversial moment, since Luyendyk Jr. had chosen to break up with his fiancé at the time, Becca Kufrin, and instead propose to Burnham. Rather than make the breakup a private moment, Luyendyk Jr. decided to let the cameras capture everything, which many viewers found crass and heartless.

People reported that the bachelor chose to stand firm with his decision to make the breakup public since he felt that it would give Kufrin the chance to be the next bachelorette, he told Good Morning America. The plan worked and Kufrin did indeed star in Season 14 of The Bachelorette.

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. have been going strong since their engagement and in November announced that they’re expecting their first child, Us Weekly reported. Burnham told the magazine that she worked with her wedding dress designer to accommodate her baby bump, saying "The first thing we thought of was 'Oh my gosh, our wedding.' Obviously, we’re not married yet, but this is the way it happened — and this probably the way it was meant to happen!"

Since the couple married in Hawaii, they took the opportunity to make a mini-vacation out of the event, according to Today. Luyendyk Jr. kept fans apprised of their activities, which included a helicopter tour of the island and time spent on the beach.

"Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day," Luyendyk Jr. told Us Weekly. It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy 'cause I remember a year ago we were doing 'happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]' and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here."

Just before they left for Hawaii they took to Instagram to announce the sex of their baby. A photo showing them blowing pink petals into the air gave away the news that they’re expecting a little girl.

Big congratulations to the happy couple. Of course, their exciting year isn't over yet, but all’s well that ends well in this romantic story.

