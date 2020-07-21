The Back-To-School Essentials From H&M That You And Your Kids Will Both Love

Back-to-school season is fast approaching, which means that alongside the binders, pencils, and rulers that you’ll need to stock up on, it’s also time to plan your child’s fall wardrobe. Whether they’re Zooming into class or headed back to the classroom, it’s important to find clothing to match their personality and give them the opportunity to express themselves. Is your kid the outgoing type? Do they love climbing trees and discovering bugs? There are colorful sneakers and animal-inspired tees to match. Or, if they prefer to stay in and watch their favorite movies on repeat, we found Disney gear and Minion backpacks your kid will adore.

Shopping for the new season doesn’t have to be stressful, and H&M Kids’ latest collection is proving just that. There are plenty of looks you'll both love that match their interests with style. Below, we’ve put together three looks to get you inspired, no matter what your little one loves most. From stretchy denim to sequined tees, discover our top picks, ahead.

Outdoor Explorer

For all of the nature lovers, this one’s for you! A bright color palette and versatile pieces that can withstand the outdoors mean your little explorer will have fun getting dressed for their next adventure.

Minion Madness

Minions have been making a big splash ever since they stole the show in Despicable Me. So if your child is a Minions super-fan, you’re in luck — these printed tees, backpacks, and sweatshirts will delight anyone who loves those adorable little henchmen.

Mickey Mouse Club

Adorned with our favorite Disney friends — Goofy, Mickey, Daisy, and Donald — you can't go wrong with this line of printed tops and sneakers. A bright yellow skirt (with buttons to match Mickey’s!) can be paired with a printed tee, and some Disney kicks and a sweater will keep them comfortable and looking cool. After all, classic Disney is always in style.