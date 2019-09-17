One of the biggest, most iconic groups in music history has shrunk in size. A special celebrity edition of Little People by Fisher-Price now includes The Beatles, and this Fab Four fan could not be more excited. Styled with the band's looks from their 'Yellow Submarine' album, this rockin' special edition Little People figure pack ($19.99) is the perfect gift for any Beatles fan. And while the world certainly is not lacking in Beatles merchandise, I love that Fisher-Price is doing their part by introducing a whole new audience (miniature in size themselves) to John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. Ready to rock 'n roll, little ones?

Like many of you, my husband and I grew up listening to The Beatles. We have had a lot of fun introducing our kids to bands we love and different genres of music (a task my husband takes very seriously, I might add) as they develop their own musical interests. For example, they really do not like Elvis. Like even a little bit. While Mr. Blue Suede Shoes might not be too happy about that, we take great satisfaction in our kids loving The Beatles. On a trip out west last summer, we even caught a 1964 The Tribute (a Beatles cover band) concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver. The band is famous for their dead-on impressions of the Fab Four — seriously, it is like you have stepped back in time — so yes, my children can say their first concert ever was technically The Beatles. Such a cool experience.

Fisher-Price believes in "little things that make a big difference", and by creating kid-sized versions of real-life experiences, Fisher-Price Little People toys give toddlers a hands-on way to learn about being a helpful family member, caring friend, kind neighbor, and active community member — just by playing house, taking care of animals, or going for a bus ride with their Little People friends. Or, in the case of the Fab Four figure pack, a musical introduction to timeless songs like "Hey Jude" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand" (two of my personal favorites). The Beatles, in Yellow Submarine attire, have joined the ranks of other special edition celebrity Little People figure sets, like the band KISS and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legends Ultimate Warrior and Macho Man Randy.

And while Gene Simmons in KISS makeup and hair in Little People form is a hilarious sight, not to mention beefy WWE legends shrunk down in size, I will stick with The Beatles any day of the week. When you see them dressed in their groovy outfits and hair from 'The Yellow Submarine', the band's 10th studio album, I dare you not to begin singing "We All Live in a Yellow Submarine" or the other massive hit from that album, "All You Need is Love". Go on, give it your best shot. In today's world, we could do a lot worse than toys that encourage play and using one's imagination while introducing our little ones to songs about loving each other. And by the way, if I've gotten any Beatles song stuck in your head while you've been reading this... well, you are welcome!

Little People figures measure just under 3 inches tall (6.9 cm) and are designed to make it easier for toddlers to grasp and move around. According to Fisher-Price, Little People figures are for kids (and kids at heart) ages 1-101 years old. Love that! To see for yourself, check out online or wherever Fisher-Price is sold near you.

Here comes the sun — and The Beatles Yellow Submarine by Little People.