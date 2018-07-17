There is nothing that grinds my gears more than salespeople telling me to "act fast" because these deals "end soon!" But considering Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, I just have to say it: act fast because these deals end soon! Luckily for you, I'm not a used car saleswoman and I don't have ulterior motives — consider me a friend, sharing these Amazon goodies with you. I'm a sucker for saving money, and I've saved a lot of it. I've rounded up my top picks — the best of the best Amazon Prime Day sales — for your shopping and saving pleasure. But be warned, some of these products might actually change your life.

This Amazon Prime Day ends officially at midnight on July 17, so time is of the essence. If you're one of those, "Eh, let me think about it!" kind of people... A) I admire your willpower, how did you acquire it, and where can I get some? But also B) Prime Day is not the time for that! These deals are awesome and they won't be around for much longer. I'm not saying go crazy and max out your credit card, but I am saying it's OK to loosen the purse strings for this special occasion. In the words of Tom Haverford, "Treat yourself."

1 Philips Airfryer 100 Amazon Buy Now I've been lusting after this product for weeks, and Amazon Prime Day was the perfect excuse to finally pull the trigger — I saved $80 on this bad boy! I'm constantly trying to clean up my diet, but I'll never give up fried food — come on, that's a bit extreme. This air fryer fries food without the oil that makes it bad for you (and it comes with a cookbook for those of us who aren't culinarily creative). According to Philips, "air is the new oil," and I'm totally onboard.

2 Mario Badescu Facial Sprays $11 Amazon Buy Now This Mario Badescu duo is listed as $14, but you save an extra $3.50 at checkout with the Prime Day Deal. Boom baby! I'm not one for shelling out a ton of money on skincare products — I know, I'm the worst — but these facial sprays are mildly life-changing. Use them to prime your face before makeup, to set your makeup when you're finished, or to just refresh your face throughout the day. Use it for everything. Just trust me.

3 iRobot Roomba $230 Amazon Buy Now Confession: I've wanted a Roomba ever since I saw Tom Haverford attach an MP3 player to his and adoringly refer to it as "DJ Roomba" on Parks & Recreation. Can you tell I really love Tom Haverford? Anyway, the Roomba is a game-changer if you've got pets, little kids, or both. This one can even be scheduled via an app on your smart phone. What a time to be alive. There's no better time to pick this up, since you can save a whopping $120 on Prime Day.

4 Fitbit Alta HR $90 Amazon Buy Now When I lived in Chicago, I'd walk everywhere. If Google Maps told me I could get somewhere in under an hour on foot, I was game to walk there. Now, I work from home full-time in a much smaller city, and I drive everywhere I need to go (that is, if I even leave the house that day). I need a Fitbit not because I'm a health nut who needs to track all my stats, but because I need something to tell me to, you know, get up and move every once in a while. On Prime Day, you can save $60 on the Fitbit Alta HR in black.

5 Clarisonic 2-Speed Facial Cleansing Brush $110 Amazon Buy Now I already confessed that I'm not huge on skincare. It's not that I don't understand its importance, I'm just... a little bit lazy. I stole my mom's Clarisonic brush on a random visit home though, and I got hooked. It's easy to give your face a good scrub in the shower, and the actual process feels really nice. It leaves my face feeling way cleaner than when I wash it with just my hands, which makes me feel like I'm actually doing something good for my skin.

6 Woodies Zebra Wood Sunglasses $19 Amazon Buy Now As much as I love my pretty pair of RayBans, I'm a huge fan of cheap sunglasses for most of my day-to-day activities. I've lost or dropped way too many pairs of sunglasses to trust myself with expensive ones. My husband ordered a pair of Woodies first, and we discovered that they're actually a pretty great brand. We lovingly refer to them by name every chance we get — maybe it's only funny to us, but "we gotta have our Woodies." You can save $6 on this pair during Prime Day, so you can see for yourself.

7 Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker $80 Amazon Buy Now I'm the first to admit that I'm not the most talented (or even competent) chef, but luckily my husband is. I may not be able to be his sous chef, but I can provide him with the tools he needs to cook us a fantastic meal. For anyone else who isn't in-the-know, "sous vide" basically involves vacuum-sealing food in a bag and cooking it in water. With this tool, you can get food to a super precise temperature. What that precise temperature should be, I'm not sure — but my husband does, so I'm stoked I found this sous vide precision cooker for 46 percent off.

8 KidKraft Outdoor Table & Bench Set $130 Amazon Buy Now After relocating from an apartment to a house earlier this summer, I was hit with the realization that furnishing so much indoor and outdoor space is daunting and expensive. Nice patio furniture costs a pretty penny. I don't have children quite yet, but you better believe I won't be paying full price for their outdoor furniture. This table set comes with an umbrella and cushions, and you can save $95.00 on it this Prime Day. Score.

9 Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette $17 Amazon Buy Now Yes, these Calvin Klein undie sets have been posted all over Instagram for years now, but let's not deny that they're freaking cute. It's already marked down $4, and you'll save another $7.20 with the Prime Day deal, bringing the cost for this bralette from $28 to $16.80 before tax. The matching panties are on sale, so grab those too if you're so inclined. Even if you're not gonna strip down for the 'Gram, there's just something about wearing a cute bra and panty set to make you feel like the confident goddess that you are.

10 Himawari Travel Backpack $26 Amazon Buy Now Backpacks are my jam. I used to think you couldn't pull these off unless you were a student or a fanatical gym goer, but lately I've been choosing my backpack over my tote bags for every errand and activity. They're more structured than most tote bags — meaning it's easier to keep them organized — and you don've have to think about them once they're on your back. This one by Himawari can be used as a work bag, a diaper bag, or a general everyday bag. Plus, it has the added perk of being cute.

11 23andMe DNA Test $100 Amazon Buy Now This was a total wildcard pick, but I couldn't help myself. As someone who describes her heritage as, "Apparently British, and I've heard maybe Dutch? I have freckles so... Irish, too, I think," I'm fascinated in finding out some concrete facts about where I come from. Satisfying my curiosity is not worth $299.99 — yeah, that's the typical asking price — so I'm thrilled it's on major sale for Prime Day. If you're curious too, don't miss this opportunity.

12 Cricut Explore Air 2 $195 Amazon Buy Now Pinterest Moms & wannabe Pinterest moms unite. This rose gold Cricut is marked down 30 percent for Prime Day, meaning you'll save $85 on your way to making swoon-worthy home decor, cards, clothes, or whatever else your crafty heart desires. This machine creates perfectly precise letters and designs, and designing is super simple with the Cricut design app. This bundle comes with the machine, a 3-month Cricut Access membership, and a variety of other tools and goodies you'll need to get started.

13 Fire HD 8 Tablet $50 Amazon Buy Now With the Amazon Fire tablet, you can watch movies, listen to music, play games, read books... basically anything you can do on a laptop. However, I've included it on this list for one major reason: it's durability. Specifically, it's durability in the hands of children. If you're a frequent traveler, you already know how helpful tablets can be when it comes to occupying little ones. Don't risk shattering the screen of your iPad, and instead pick up a $50 Fire tablet during Prime Day.

14 Giova Lace Trim Kimono Robe $12 Amazon Buy Now There's something super luxurious about slipping on a silk robe — no one has to know it only cost you $12. They're offering you $8 off for Prime Day, meaning you can even splurge for a new pair of slippers. My favorite part? The pockets. Obviously the pockets. I'm not saying I keep handfuls of cereal in my robe pockets, but I'm not saying I don't, either.