Air fryers are available at a deep discount from many retailers this holiday season. The best Black Friday 2019 air fryer deals are hotter than ever, with some models selling for up to half off the regular retail price. If you're shopping for a countertop appliance this season, then it's a perfect time to make a purchase at a discount.

A relatively new small kitchen appliance, air fryers let you cook up all kinds of dishes with little to no oil at all. Instead of dunking food in hot oil, an air fryer circulates very hot air and oil around the food, resulting in crispy French fries, chicken nuggets, or mozzarella sticks. Most models also offer baking capabilities as well, making them multi-tasking products.

So if you're considering an air fryer for your family, or you think it would make a perfect holiday gift, then this is a great time of year to make the purchase. Thanks to Black Friday sales on kitchen goods at plenty of different retailers, you can get a super-discounted air fryer. In fact, many of them run for under $100 with the Black Friday sale. Crispy "fried" feasts are just a click (or trip to the store) away.

1. Power XL Vortex 7-Quart Air Fryer Power XL Vortex Air Fryer Kohl's | $140 $70 See On Kohl's Kohl's Black Friday deals include a 7-quart Power XL Vortex Air Fryer on sale for $70, half off its regular retail price. To get the fryer at this deep discount, shop online starting Monday, November 25 and in-store at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 28, 2019. Able to cook with little to no oil, this fryer can use up to 70% fewer calories than traditional deep-frying methods. The 6-in-1 design means this deep fryer also works as a dehydrator, pizza oven, baking oven, roaster, and reheating appliance. Kohl's

3. Philips TurboStar Digital Air Fryer in Black Philips TurboStar Digital Air Fryer in Black Bed Bath & Beyond | $250 $220 See On Bed Bath & Beyond With 1425 watts of power, the Philips TurboStar Digital Air Fryer can prepare healthier fried foods in a flash. It has a 1.8 lb. cooking capacity and the ability to grill, roast, and bake or fry up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. A Black Friday deal at Bed, Bath, & Beyond, the fryer is on sale for 12% less than its regular price.

4. Bella Pro Series 6 Quart Digital Air Fryer In Black Bella - Pro Series 6qt Digital Air Fryer Best Buy | $100 $50 See On Best Buy On sale for half off its retail price, the Bella Pro Series 6 Quart Digital Air Fryer offers some serious tech as well. It's supplied with a digital touchscreen control panel for easy control, as well as an auto shut-off feature. The 6 quart capacity can hold enough food for up to 7 people.

5. Philips XL 3.5 Qt Digital Air Fryer Philips XL 3.5 Qt Digital Air Fryer Costco | $230 $150 See On Costco With its Patented Starfish Design, the Philips XL 3.5 Qt Digital Air Fryer ensures all food is exposed to constant, circulating heat. The result is healthier, low-fat cooking results, and it even has the ability to grill, roast, and bake as well. The discounted price is valid until December 2, 2019, while supplies last.

6. Power AirFryer Oven Power AirFryer Oven Sam's Club | $130 $90 See On Sam's Club Available at a $40 discount on Thursday, November 28, the Power AirFryer Oven is a powerful power cooker. In addition to producing almost oil-free fried foods, the AirFryer also functions as a rotisserie, dehydrator, roaster, and pizza oven. It heats up almost instantly and also features an auto shut-off feature.