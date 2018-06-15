Romper
Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The Best Deals At Gap's Father's Day 2018 Sale, To Outfit The Whole Family This Summer

By
Share

If you need another reason to celebrate this weekend, then look no further than your nearest Gap store. With Gap's Father's Day sale, you can score some serious deals for just about anybody in your family. But the offer wraps up soon, so you may want to make any purchases quickly.

At this time, everything online at the Gap is 50, 40, or 30 percent off, and you can get an extra 10 percent off with code GETMORE. This can lead to some pretty great savings on everything from new summertime clothes to their classic denim selection. But because the offer stops at the end of day tomorrow, you don't have a ton of time to make your purchases.

Whether you're looking to grab some last-minute goods for dad, or you need a little refresh on your own wardrobe, these deals are pretty perfect. Plenty of adorable stuff for kids is on deep discount, too, so you can stock up on summer duds for your tot as well. Oh, and I've gone ahead and figured out the prices with the additional 10 percent off, so you can see the true cost immediately. (You're welcome.)

Although the brand has faced some increased competition in recent years, it's still a classic and beloved store for many shoppers. "Gap is a truly iconic brand that is loved by its customers across the globe," said Neil Fiske, the new president and CEO of the Gap brand in an official press release. Maybe this sale will give you a good reason to shop this mall store mainstay again.

Some Comfy Shorts

Print Drawstring Shorts

$32

Gap

Summery shorts should be super cute and comfortable, and this pair fits the bill. It has a drawstring waist, wide leg opening, and bright overall print. Basically, they're perfect. Just throw on your favorite top and go.

Buy Now

A Summery Dress

Sleeveless Twist-Front Dress

$32

Gap

It's the basic summer dress with a twist. This jersey knit dress with allover stripes would look right at home during any beach outing or backyard BBQ. It could even be dressed up with a blazer and some loafers. You'll get tons of use out of this piece.

Buy Now

An Easy Tank Top

Swing Slub V-Neck Tank Top

$13

Gap

This rainbow-colored tank top gives me major summer camp vibes. The top has an easy swing silhouette, too, which makes wearing it cool and comfortable.

Buy Now

Some Cool Mules

Mix-Pattern Flat Mules

$23

Gap

With a mixed woven pattern and mule style, these shoes are completely on-trend. Plus, the lightly padded insole will make them way more comfortable than most summertime shoes. Hey, sometimes you just need a break from strappy sandals, and that's OK.

Buy Now

A Perfect Polo

Short Sleeve Pique Polo Shirt in Stretch

$18

Gap

Made from a moisture-wicking pique knit, this polo is practically perfect. It's also available in a variety of colors, from aqua blue to grass green to basic black. It's one of those basics that will never go out of style.

Buy Now

Some Chill Shorts

10" Wearlight Shorts

$27

Gap

Crafted from a lightweight twill weave, these shorts are equal parts cool and comfy. They're perfect for the summer, or really any time of the year.

Buy Now

A Comfy Kid's Dress

Stripe Mix-Fabric Dress

$19

Gap

With a shirred waist and tank strap top, this dress is all about keeping your kid cool during the summer. The cotton and modal blend is sure to become a warm weather favorite.

Buy Now

Some Fun Kid's Shorts

Stars & Stripes Logo Pull-On Shorts

$11

Gap

With an elastic waist and cool logo graphics, these shorts are sure to become a beloved item in your kid's summer wardrobe. It's difficult to top a soft French terry knit, after all.

Buy Now

Some Adorable Toddler Shortalls

Railroad Stripe Shortalls

$21

Gap

This is possibly the cutest thing on sale at The Gap right now. These striped shortalls, with their sweet retro feel, would look right at home on any toddler.

Buy Now

A Fun Bodysuit

Graphic Raglan Bodysuit

$9

Gap

Even your newborn can get in on the sale. This cute bodysuit, with snaps for easy diapering, would make a perfect addition to your kid's wardrobe.

Buy Now

Some Great Jeans

Mid Rise Curvy True Skinny Jeans

$32

Gap

Made with a skinny fit, these mid-rise jeans are designed for both comfort and style. Plus, the dark indigo wash is a classic look that will go with anything.

Buy Now

Comfy Slides

Logo Fuzzy Slide Sandals

$14

Gap

If you're looking for some comfy sandals to slide into this summer, these branded shoes are perfect.

Buy Now