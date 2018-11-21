I don't know about you, but I absolutely love Old Navy. And like many bargain-hunting moms, I look forward to Old Navy's Cyber Monday sale to score their best deals of the year. Where else can you find things like matching pajamas for your whole family, outwear for your partner, and fabulous jeggings for you at low enough prices to seriously stock up? So, if you are wondering about the best deals at Old Navy's Cyber Monday sale, look no further, because I've totally got you covered.

Fortunately for moms on a budget, everything on their website is on sale for Old Navy's Cyber Monday sale. This is not a drill. The sale will start at 12 a.m. PT on Nov. 26, and end at 11:59 p.m. PT the same day, everything in the store is 50 percent off, with no exclusions, which totally never happens. If that's not awesome enough, you will also get a free pair of their famous cozy socks with every purchase, which is just about as good as it gets.

If you just can't wait to save, never fear, Old Navy will be holding a Cyber Pre-sale Saturday Nov. 24 and Sunday 25, featuring 40 percent off everything, plus for the first time ever, 50 percent off outerwear, sweaters and jeans for the whole family. Lucky Old Navy Card holders can save 50 percent off starting Sunday Nov. 25 and score free shipping, too.

For a sneak peak at the best deals at Old Navy's Cyber Monday Sale, check this out:

Festive Socks Printed Cozy Socks $6 $3 Old Navy Stay warm this winter with a pair of cozy socks, or grab a few for stocking stuffers for the whole family. These unbelievably cozy socks feature animals like foxes and raccoons, hearts, and rainbows, and start at just $3.99 for toddlers, kids, and yes, adults. (Better: on Cyber Monday you will score a free pair of their famous cozy socks with every online purchase). See On Old Navy