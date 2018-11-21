The Best Deals At Old Navy's Cyber Monday 2018 Sale, Because The Cheaper The Better
I don't know about you, but I absolutely love Old Navy. And like many bargain-hunting moms, I look forward to Old Navy's Cyber Monday sale to score their best deals of the year. Where else can you find things like matching pajamas for your whole family, outwear for your partner, and fabulous jeggings for you at low enough prices to seriously stock up? So, if you are wondering about the best deals at Old Navy's Cyber Monday sale, look no further, because I've totally got you covered.
Fortunately for moms on a budget, everything on their website is on sale for Old Navy's Cyber Monday sale. This is not a drill. The sale will start at 12 a.m. PT on Nov. 26, and end at 11:59 p.m. PT the same day, everything in the store is 50 percent off, with no exclusions, which totally never happens. If that's not awesome enough, you will also get a free pair of their famous cozy socks with every purchase, which is just about as good as it gets.
If you just can't wait to save, never fear, Old Navy will be holding a Cyber Pre-sale Saturday Nov. 24 and Sunday 25, featuring 40 percent off everything, plus for the first time ever, 50 percent off outerwear, sweaters and jeans for the whole family. Lucky Old Navy Card holders can save 50 percent off starting Sunday Nov. 25 and score free shipping, too.
For a sneak peak at the best deals at Old Navy's Cyber Monday Sale, check this out:
Girl's Graphic T-Shirt
You can let the strong girls in your life know how much they rule, with this graphic T-shirt, which will be marked down to over half off, just in time for the holidays.
Festive Socks
Stay warm this winter with a pair of cozy socks, or grab a few for stocking stuffers for the whole family. These unbelievably cozy socks feature animals like foxes and raccoons, hearts, and rainbows, and start at just $3.99 for toddlers, kids, and yes, adults. (Better: on Cyber Monday you will score a free pair of their famous cozy socks with every online purchase).
An Every Day Dress
Fit & Flare Plus-Size Scoop-Neck Dress
Radiate joy at holiday parties in this gorgeous Fit & Flare dress, featuring soft jersey knit, with just a little stretch for comfort, and to hug your curves in all the right places.
Toddler Boy's Graphic T-Shirt
Football-Style Tee For Toddlers
Let your favorite science nerd shine in this intergalactic university t-shirt for toddlers, which will be marked down to just under $5 on Cyber Monday.
A Luxe Top
Velvet is hot for this year's holiday season. Snatch up these pretty layered tanks in shimmering teal, lavender, black and burgundy to complete your party ensemble.
Top & Bottom Combos
A steal at just a few bucks with your 50 percent off on Cyber Monday, you'll want to stock up for next year.
Pajamas For The Whole Family
If you want to get matching pajamas for your holiday photos this year, look no further than Old Navy, where they will start at just $8.49 on Cyber Monday. So, you can look adorable, without breaking the bank. Even better: they come in matching prints for the whole family (yes, even dads), like this adorable animal design, which is a nice change from traditional plaid or stripes.
Bodysuits
Two Words: Stock Up. With the most adorable bodysuits for just $2 a pop, how could you not?