The Best Deals At Target's 2017 Year-End Sale Is Proof That There Is Heaven On Earth

Considering the fact that Target is where everybody goes to find major discounts all year round, it should come as no surprise that hitting up the big box retailer for deals after the holidays can save you some serious cash. If Santa happened to leave a few Target gift cards in your stocking, then this is definitely the time to use those bad boys — and soon, too. So what are the best deals at Target's year end clearance sale? This place is about to skyrocket to the top of your favorite stores list, if it's not there already.

Rounding up the biggest scores on the shelves (both real and virtual) is something of a challenge, considering so many items are being offered at rock-bottom prices. So we focused on the biggest markdowns, the best-selling items, and the kinds of things we know you use so often that you should always keep a supply on hand. Okay, and maybe we threw a few things in there that might have been on your Christmas list... because it's never too late do Santa's work for him, right?

Our only advice: Start shopping quick, because this stuff isn't going to stick around for very long. Devoted Target shoppers don't leave this kind of thing to chance; they plot and plan their shopping trips with the precision of a general about to go into battle. (Which, if you've ever gone into a Target during this time of year, is actually pretty smart.)

Here's what to look for right now.

For Parents Who Haven't Hit the Potty-Training Phase Yet Target Seventh Generation Diapers (Prices vary, Target) If you're one of the many fans of Target's Cartwheel coupon app, you can stock up on Seventh Generation Diapers for 25 percent off (all varieties). In-store only and make sure you download their app before you get in the checkout line!

For When It's Too Cold to Leave the House Target Plush to Berber Electric Snuggle Wrap ($60, Target) Baby, it's cold outside... so stay snuggled up on the couch with this cozy, oversized electric blanket (originally priced at $75). It's cheaper than cranking the heat up!

For the Growing Traveler Target Baby Trend Hybrid LX 3-in-1 Car Seat ($60, Target) Finding a quality car seat for under $100 is...well, it's frankly unheard of. Originally $120, this model in this style can be used as a forward-facing five-point internal harness seat, a high-back booster and a backless booster (for kids from 22-100 pounds). Talk about getting your money's worth!

For the Smooth Operator Target Schick Intuition Shaving Set ($7, Target) Disposable razors tend to be awfully overpriced, as anyone who tries to maintain a stubble-free existence knows. Pick up this shaving set (originally priced at $10) and it'll be smooth sailing (for a little while, at least!).

For the Old-School Audiophile Target Crosley Cruiser Portable Turntable ($40, Target) If somebody spaced out on getting you a record player this year, take comfort in the fact that you can buy one now at Target for half-price. This one was originally $80!

For the Pancake Pro Target BLACK+DECKER Serving Griddle ($20, Target) What, you're still making pancakes in an actual pan like some kind of culinary cave person? Good thing this foolproof serving griddle — which you can use for other stuff besides pancakes, of course — is so cheap right now (originally $25).

Performance Solid Bath Towels Target Performance Solid Bath Towels ($2 to $5, Target) Because you truthfully can never, ever have too many towels, and this is the best time ever to stock up. Originally $5 to $10, these bath sheets are generously sized and 100% cotton.

For the Strolling Set Target Mamas & Papas Armadillo City Stroller ($135, Target) It's not often you can find a quality stroller for under $200, which is what makes this markdown so remarkable. Originally $270, the City Stroller is lightweight and promises a "smoother, quicker ride".

For the Mini Engineer Target Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Trackmaster Scrapyard Escape ($21, Target) Knowing how pricey individual Thomas pieces can be, this entertaining set is quite a deal (originally priced at $25).

For the Kid With Places to Go Target Despicable Me Backpack ($5, Target) Let's face it: Kids are tough on their backpacks, and your little one is probably in need of a replacement right about now. Good thing this super cute Minions backpack (which comes with a hat!) is marked down to just a few bucks from $16!

For the Caffeine Fiend in a Hurry Target Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker ($70, Target) You might think of a Keurig as more of a full-on Christmas present than a post-holiday purchase, but the savings are huge on this one — the regular price is $110.