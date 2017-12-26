The Best Deals At The Babies "R" Us 2017 Year-End Sale — It's Time To Stock Up

Your baby probably racked up some great gifts during the holidays, but you may want to consider getting more baby goods right away because now that we're in the last week of the year, stores are releasing big sales to move inventory that didn't make it out the door before Christmas. The best deals at Babies "R" Us's 2017 year-end sale include some deep discounts, so now is the time to buy both big-ticket and everyday items that are baby-related.

Because the Babies "R" Us sale includes an extra 20 percent off clearance , you can score some fantastic deals on everything from car seats to sippy cups. The Babies "R" Us after-Christmas blast sale is valid in-store and online until Sunday, December 31, 2017. To redeem your discount, in-store shoppers will need a physical coupon which they can print here, while online shoppers can use the promo code CLEARANCE20 for extra savings.

Even if you don't think you need anything else for your baby, the sale is worth taking a look at because of the vast selection of goods that are currently discounted, including storage solutions, baby gear, and feeding utensils. In fact, some of the deals are less than half of the original price, so you would really be getting a steal with an additional 20 percent off on top of that. And if shipping fees always got you down, in this case, you don't have to break the bank to get your shipping waived — $29 is all you need to spend to qualify for free shipping.

Graco Contender 65 Convertible Car Seat Babies R Us Graco Contender 65 Convertible Car Seat ($68, Babies "R" Us) Originally priced at $140, this car seat can grow with your kid. It's designed to fit infants to 40-pound children in the rear-facing setting, and children up to 45 pounds can use the forward-facing harness. The harness system even adjusts automatically. With the promo code CLEARANCE20, it's only $68 with free shipping.

Decorative Walk-Thru Gate Babies R Us 28-42.5 inch Anywhere Decorative Walk-Thru Gate ($48, Babies "R" Us) As this product proves, baby gates don't have to be a permanent fixture in your home. This gate from Sumer Infant features a walnut wood and charcoal accent finish, as well as a pressure mounted installation that doesn't damage walls. With an original price of $65, it's available at a great discount now.

Wooden High Chair Babies R Us Zobo Summit Wooden High Chair ($32, Babies "R" Us) To help your baby get involved in family meals, high chairs are the best, and this one, which was originally $60, is especially nice. Its modern design features a 3-point harness and an attached dining tray. It would look so cute next to your kitchen counter or by the dining table.

Backpack Diaper Bag Babies R Us Skip Hop Forma Backpack Diaper Bag ($38, Babies "R" Us) Diaper backpacks make toting around your baby's stuff incredibly easy, because they'v got tons of pockets to keep everything organized. This bag, on sale from $60, features a roomy interior, insulated bottle pockets on the side, and a cushioned changing pad. Plus, the quilted exterior looks chic.

3 Pack Sateen Crib Sheet Babies R Us Koala Baby Essentials 3 Pack Sateen Crib Sheet ($10, Babies "R" Us) Can you have too much baby bedding? I don't think so. These sheets are on a deep discount from their original $35 price, and the soft grey color will match most any decor. In addition, the sateen fabric is super soft for your baby's skin, and we should emphasize that this is a pack of three for $10, that's just over $3 for each sheet!

Side Sleeper Babies R Us SwaddleMe Deluxe By Your Side Sleeper ($40, Babies "R" Us) A "sidecar" sleeper is great for those moments your baby is not sleeping in their own crib, like if you're on a trip. This sleeper has mesh sides for optimum air circulation and baby viewing access. Portable and compact, the frame is also sturdy and fitted with a comfortable mattress. The original price was $60.

Plush Changing Pad Cover Babies R Us Koala Baby Plush Changing Pad Cover ($4, Babies "R" Us) Like sheets, you can never have too many changing pad covers. This particular cover, marked down from $18, has elastic edges and a cozy, plush material for your baby. At this price, you could stock up on several.

High Chair Organizer Babies R Us Zobo High Chair Organizer ($4, Babies "R" Us) It's one of those products that make you say, "Why didn't I think of that?" Marked down from $10, this high chair organizer can hold wet wipes, toys, and anything else you need to make feeding the baby a little easier. Easy to attach and sturdy enough to withstand many feedings, this organizer is super helpful to keep mealtime tidy because it's going to be a while before they master basic table etiquette practices.